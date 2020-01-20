3 more men alleged to be members of neo-Nazi group arrested in Georgia

Three more men alleged to be members of a white supremacist and neo-Nazi hate group known as The Base were charged with conspiring to kill a married couple who are anti-fascist protesters.

The three men were arrested on Friday in Georgia after an undercover FBI agent infiltrated the group, The Associated Press reported

The undercover agent participated in shooting drills with the men. The drills were to prepare for the collapse of the United States and a race war, the AP reported citing a police affidavit.

The Base believes in an extreme form of survivalism and preparation, in order to prevent the “extinction” of the Caucasian race, the FBI has said.

The men were identified as Luke Austin Lane, Michael Helterbrand, and Jacob Kaderli.

Their arrest came a day after three other members were arrested on federal charges in Maryland and Delaware. They had planned to travel with firearms to a pro-gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, scheduled to be held on Monday. Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order to temporarily ban weapons from the state Capitol grounds before and during the rally.

Authorities said the men arrested in Georgia planned to kill a married couple who were part of the Antifa movement, and believed that killing the couple would send a message to enemies of The Base, according to the AP. One of the men told the undercover FBI agent that he wanted to burn their house down after killing them.