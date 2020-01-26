Antisemitic crimes increase by 60% in LA over the last year

Between the years 2018 and 2019, there was a 60% increase in antisemitic hate crimes according to data released by the Los Angeles Police Department, reported JNS.Out of the total 81 hate crimes reported against religious groups, 69 of them targeted Jews, as opposed to the 43 out of 52 which took place last year. This marks a 60.5% increase in antisemitic hate crimes targeting the 500,000 Jews residing in Los Angeles according to Brandeis’s Steinhardt Social Research Institute.Monsey, a Hannukah gathering in the home of a rabbi was targeted by a stabbing attack in early January. On Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, a gunman killed two people in a synagogue and a nearby kebab shop in the German city of Halle in an attack that he live-streamed on a video-gaming platform.In April, one woman was killed and three people were wounded in a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. Poway is located near San Diego.Only five hate crimes were reported to have targeted Muslims, as opposed to 2018's two. Other religions not listed had a total of four. The report comes after a year plagued by antisemitic attacks on the Jewish community around the world. In