Antisemitic flyers spread through heavily Jewish Georgia county

Flyers described by police as anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim were found on cars in a Georgia county that is home to a large Jewish community.

The flyers were discovered in the Toco Hills neighborhood of DeKalb County earlier this month, but first reported on Monday in the wake of the attack on a rabbi’s home in Monsey , New York.

The DeKalb County Police Department’s homeland security unit is investigating the incident, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported

One of the flyers, bordered by swastikas, described the Holocaust as a “Jew lie” and included an illustration of a large-nosed rat wearing a kippah with a Star of David on its body.

“There was no holocaust,” it says, according to the Atlanta Jewish News . “You odious creatures have been living on the invention of Nazi gas chambers, blackmailing and perpetrating this filthy extortion racket on humanity long enough.”

The flyers also contained a quote attributed to Heinrich Himmler, architect of Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution,” and the words “Hitler was right” written in Yiddish in the lower right-hand corner.

They were first discovered on Dec. 18, according to a security notice sent to Jewish communal leaders by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and signed by Zach Williams, deputy director of communitywide security.