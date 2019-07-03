Antisemitic trolls ruin Adidas’ Arsenal soccer jersey launch

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil looks dejected as he walks past the Europa League trophy.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Antisemitic trolls forced Adidas to scrap a social media promotion for a new jersey made for the London soccer team Arsenal.
The sportswear company’s tool allowed fans to put their Twitter handles on the back of a virtual jersey and tweet an image of it. Some used it to put handle names such as “@GasAllJewss” into the tool. Hashtags such as
“#InnocentHitler” also were tweeted on some of the virtual jerseys.
Adidas UK took down the tweets and eventually the entire promotion by Tuesday.
“As part of our partnership launch with Arsenal, we have been made aware of the abuse of a Twitter personalisation mechanic created to allow excited fans to get their name on the back of the new jersey,” an Adidas spokesman told the Guardian
. “Due to a small minority creating offensive versions of this, we have immediately turned off the functionality and the Twitter team will be investigating.”
Arsenal is one of London’s most popular teams. Its fans were the subject of anti-Semitic abuse during a game
against the Spanish squad Valencia on Holocaust Remembrance Day in May.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>