Antisemitic website offers simulation with Jews as cryptocurrency

The website offers two currencies: "JEWS" and "ASH," referring to the ashes of Jews burned to death in the Holocaust.

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 14, 2020 22:48
An antisemitic website offered a fake simulation in which users trade a valueless cryptocurrency called The HoloCoin, derived from the Holocaust, in which Jews and the ashes of Jews murdered in the Holocaust are the currency.
The domain has been shut down, supposedly by the website-building platform upon which it was built, SquareSpace. The creator registered privately and did not respond to a request for comment by The Jerusalem Post at this time.
"The HoloCoin (ticker: JEWS) is an ERC-20 Holocaust simulator," the website read. "There are 15.3 million living JEWS at the beginning of The HoloCoin. Of these 15.3 million JEWS, 4,107 burned each day, equivalent to the rate at which Jews were slaughtered in the Holocaust."
The website offers two currencies: "JEWS" and "ASH," referring to the ashes of Jews burned to death in the Holocaust.
"Please, there must be some use for ASH. We will sell our ASH to the highest bid," the website stated.
ERC20 tokens are a form of currency on the Ethereum platform which may be transferred to a cryptowallet.
The site went on to explain that users may collect and trade Jews as a cryptocurrency, with hurdles involving "corrupt SS officers" who "arranged for the safe transport of JEWS out of Nazi Germany."
The game was shared, supposedly by the creators, on Reddit in a post that said, "15,300,000 JEWS were created, the team is airdropping JEWS and is up to you if you wanna save them or let them burn."
That same Reddit user had previously posted about the functionality of cryptocurrency, oftentimes promoting efforts to make transactions on the Ethereum platform completely private. They additionally shared a link to the Discord, or online chat forum, for the antisemitic cryptocoin.
The "HoloCoin" server on Discord was deactivated, however, and the chat history was unavailable.
According to Etherscan, which tracks Ethereum transactions, the coin is free and supplies a user with "15,258,930 JEWS." A total of 208 addresses are listed as holders of the coin.
The last transaction listed with the "HoloCoin" was 48 minutes prior to the time of writing. The currency exchange is on the platform ForkDelta.
The banner photo for the antisemitic crypto-game's Twitter page has a Star of David reading "ash" all around it, with shadow in the background of the Pepe the Frog meme.


