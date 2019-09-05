BBC draws outrage for including anti-Israel activist in Nazi documentary

BBC Two has come under fire for featuring in a new documentary an activist who defended the anti-Semitic spray-painting of a Warsaw Ghetto wall.



Novara Media senior editor Ash Sarkar is included in the three-part program “Rise of the Nazis,” which premiered on Monday.

someone should have had editorial second thought! Really appalling https://t.co/ZZ2pii5muE — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) September 2, 2019

In September 2018, the self-proclaimed Communist and BDS supporter expressed “solidarity” with those who spray-painted “free Gaza and Palestine, liberate all ghettos” on one of the last remaining parts of the Warsaw Ghetto wall. She denied the defacement was anti-Semitic.Jewish historian and professor Sir Simon Schama called Sarkar’s inclusion in the documentary “really appalling.”British-Jewish actress Tracy Ann Oberman told Patrick Holland, BBC Two’s channel editor, “as someone who lost famiky [sic] during The Rise of The Nazis I am deeply disturbed that of all knowledgable [sic] experts/historians, you use Ash Sakar a woman who endorsed the spray painting of the remaining WatsawGhetto [sic] wall-an open grave for our families. Why?”She labeled Sarkar “a momentum propagandist” and told BBC to “rethink your ‘experts’ please. Too much insensitivity and lack of diligence on this. I’m sure @BBCTwo didn’t mean to cause offence with this Sakar booking but it has and it makes a mockery of the subject matter.”Board of deputies’ president Marie van der Zyl blasted the “insensitive and provocative” inclusion of Sakar in the program. British-Jewish television presenter Rachel Riley called it “upsetting and downright insulting.”Sarkar said on Tuesday that she rejects “wholeheartedly claims of anti-Semitism,” noting that she has received racist abuse for her program appearance.

