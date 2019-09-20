Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Belgian politician puts swastika painting in window of Brussels gallery

“Seeing something like this on the streets of Belgium, it can be offensive. Seeing it in the context of rising anti-Semitism, it makes Belgium’s image seem even worse."

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
September 20, 2019 04:26
1 minute read.
Swastika graffiti is seen painted at the Jewish Synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Tefilla

Swastika graffiti is seen painted at the Jewish Synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, in Carmel, Indiana, U.S. July 29, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media on July 30, 2018. (photo credit: FACEBOOK/ROGER COOPER/VIA REUTERS)

A local politician placed his Hitler-themed swastika painting in the window display of an art gallery in Brussels.

Fatmir Limani is an artist and the Socialist Party alderman in charge of cultural affairs in the Brussels-area municipality of Koekelberg.

His painting, titled “God created A. Hitler,” is scheduled to be featured until Sept. 30 in the prestigious Bog-Art gallery. The gallery is located 600 yards from the Jewish Museum of Belgium, where four people were killed in a 2014 terrorist attack allegedly perpetrated by an Islamist.



“It’s shocking,” Yohan Benizri, president of the CCOJB umbrella group representing French-speaking Belgian Jews, told the RTBF broadcaster Tuesday. “Seeing something like this on the streets of Belgium, it can be offensive. Seeing it in the context of rising anti-Semitism, it makes Belgium’s image seem even worse than it’s seen locally and international today.”



The artist, Benizri added, has a record of using shocking visuals and did not seem to attempt to single out Jews, but has nonetheless displayed “bad taste” with the swastika painting.



Joel Rubinfeld, president of the Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism, or LBCA, told RTBF: “The passer-by seeing this on the street isn’t given the key to decipher the artist’s meaning,” leading to shock and the potential for mainstreaming Nazi symbols.



Belgium has seen several anti-Semitism scandals recently, including over the inclusion of a hooked nose gesture for the word “Jew” in the official Flemish sign language dictionary.


