Boy, 14, attacked outside yeshiva in New York

A 14-year-old boy was punched and cursed at outside of a yeshiva and high school in Queens, New York.



The attack on Sunday evening occurred outside the Yeshivath Shaar Hatorah Grodno, the Forest Hills Post reported.





A man punched the teen in the face and called him a “Jew boy,” the local newspaper reported, citing police. It was not reported whether the teen was a student at the yeshiva.The incident is being investigated as a bias incident by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.The attack comes on the heels of several recent assaults with allegedly antisemitic motives in Brooklyn targeting visibly Orthodox Jewish men.“This alleged antisemitic assault targeting a young person is disgraceful,” said Evan R. Bernstein, ADL New York regional director. “Although the recent assaults do not appear connected, collectively these events stoke fear in the community and must be condemned in no uncertain terms. We call on all New Yorkers to condemn this hatred. We must do all we can to prevent such events from becoming normalized.”ADL is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.The Forest Hills Post also reported police are searching for a man who broke into the school four times between November and April, stealing hundreds of dollars of cash, change and electronics.