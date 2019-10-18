Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

'Dirty Jew' graffitied on Judaica shop in France

Owners of a Judaica shop in Lyon were awoken on Friday by pictures of antisemitic graffiti sprayed on their store while on vacation in Israel.

By ANNA BRESKY/MA'ARIV
October 18, 2019 21:44
City of Lyon, France

City of Lyon, France. (photo credit: OLIVIER AUMAGE/WIKICOMMONS)

LYON - Owners of a Judaica shop (a store that sells things pertaining to Jewish life and customs) were awoken on Friday by pictures of antisemitic graffiti sprayed on their store while in Israel on vacation. 

Their neighbors sent them photos of the storefront.

The owners are now considering returning to France early and filing a police complaint.
In response to the event, Vice Chairman of the World of the Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel, said that "the plague of antisemitism in Europe intensifies like a terminal illness. I will turn to the EU supervisor for the fight against antisemitism and call for an urgent meeting of EU representatives, to form a plan of action."

He added: "What hasn't come yet from direct national governments will come sponsored by a European body."

This is the second antisemitic event to happen in the past week, after a graffiti image of Adolf Hitler was found spray painted near the grave of the Rabbi Nachman in the Ukranian city of Uman.
Translated by Idan Zonshine.


