'Dirty Jew' graffitied on Judaica shop in France

LYON - Owners of a Judaica shop (a store that sells things pertaining to Jewish life and customs) were awoken on Friday by pictures of antisemitic graffiti sprayed on their store while in Israel on vacation.



Their neighbors sent them photos of the storefront.







The owners are now considering returning to France early and filing a police complaint.

pic.twitter.com/xpIATdPdjU — Anna Rayva-Barsky (@AnnaBarskiy) October 18, 2019 In response to the event, Vice Chairman of the World of the Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel, said that "the plague of antisemitism in Europe intensifies like a terminal illness. I will turn to the EU supervisor for the fight against antisemitism and call for an urgent meeting of EU representatives, to form a plan of action."





He added: "What hasn't come yet from direct national governments will come sponsored by a European body."





This is the second antisemitic event to happen in the past week, after a graffiti image of Adolf Hitler was found spray painted near the grave of the Rabbi Nachman in the Ukranian city of Uman. Translated by Idan Zonshine.

