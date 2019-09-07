Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Entire street of houses vandalized with swastikas in California

Police are investigating the incident and trying to find the culprit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 7, 2019 17:16
Entire street of houses vandalized with swastikas in California

Swastika and the word "Raus" (Out) are sprayed at a asylum seeker accommodation in Waltrop, western Germany, on October 13, 2015.. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO)

Swastikas were found painted using graffiti on over a dozen houses along several streets in San Pedro, California.

"I cannot believe this happened to my house," said Lilliana Gonzales, a resident of one of the vandalized properties. "It's ugly, it's disgusting and we need to do something about it."

Police are investigating the incident and trying to find the culprit, according to Spectrum News.

A special meeting will be held about the vandalism by community activist Lion Lyons. "Hopefully we can get someone to come forward and put all the guys who did all this mess... to justice," he said.

"God created everyone all equal and we should be able to be nice to each other, happy, content, and just avoid this stupidity," Gonzales concluded.


Related Content

September 7, 2019
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette gives prize money to Tree of Life synagogue

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings