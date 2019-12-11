The prominent human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center ranked the German UN ambassador’s comparison between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas as number seven on its top 10 list of worst outbreaks of antisemitism and anti-Israel incidents for 2019, The Jerusalem Post can exclusively report.

The Wiesenthal Center said that “Germany is in the midst of a two-year stint on the UN Security Council. It’s UN Ambassador, Christoph Heusgen created an uproar by the number of anti-Israel votes he has cast and by his equating 130 rockets fired by terrorist Hamas at Israeli civilians in one week in March with the Jewish state’s demolition of terrorists’ homes.”

Heusgen declared: "We believe that international law is the best way to protect civilians and allow them to live in peace and security and without fear of Israeli bulldozers or Hamas rockets."

The Wiesenthal Center noted in its justification that Bild, the largest circulation paper in Germany, “accused Heusgen in an editorial of ‘pure malice’ against the Jewish State. “

The Center continued that “Heusgen cast 16 anti-Israel votes at the UN in 2018, abstaining once. In 2019, he voted for 9 anti-Israel resolutions, including one labeling Jerusalem’s holiest sites as ‘Palestinian Occupied territory,’ while abstaining three times and opposing only one anti-Israel resolution.”

The entry concluded by stating that, "Chancellor Angela Merkel famously declared in a 2008 speech in Israel’s Knesset: ‘The security of Israel is never negotiable for me as German Chancellor.’ Seems Heusgen never got the memo.”

After the Wiesenthal Center announced in November that comments made by Heusgen are a contender for its top 10 list, a spokesperson for Germany’s foreign ministry told the Post that “We reject the antisemitism accusation.”

Heusgen’s inclusion on the list makes him the first German diplomat to appear in the rankings.

Last month, the Wiesenthal Center’s Rabbi Abraham Cooper told the Post that the organization is considering including an act by Heusgen on its annual list of worst outbreaks of antisemitism and anti-Israel incidents.

“We are looking at a few dozen candidates that includes serious incidents on both sides of the Atlantic. Among them include the German Ambassador to the UN for equating Hamas and Israeli actions,” said Cooper at the time, referring to Christoph Heusgen. "His outrageous and dangerous statement at the United Nations Security Council in March” puts him in contention to be “on the top 10 list of antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents” for 2019.

The US and the EU classify the Jihadi organization Hamas a terrorist entity.

Heusgen, who has garnered an anti-Israel reputation over the last decade, was German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s former chief foreign policy adviser.