Germany's Deutsche Welle stokes antisemitism, says CAMERA

The media outlet used term "Israel lobbyists" to describe its critics.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
DECEMBER 10, 2019 13:04
The German flag is pictured at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, November 7, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
The German flag is pictured at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, November 7, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
ATHENS - The row between the media watchdog organization CAMERA and the German news outlet Deutsche Welle widened after CAMERA accused the publicly funded media group of stoking antisemitism.
Deutsche Welle suggested that the American non-profit Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting are “Israel lobbyists” after the group compelled DW to correct a significant error in an article that falsely stated 600,000 Israeli settlers reside in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
CAMERA fired back at DW. “We’re appalled for a few reasons. One, we simply pointed out a factual error in their reporting, and their response has been to attack us for it. Two, we’re not a lobby, which would have taken almost no research to discover. And, three, the phrase ‘Israel Lobbyists’ has antisemitic connotations in German discourse. Only Israel is singled out as having lobbyists, “CAMERA’s Jonah  Cohen told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.
There are no Israeli settlers living in Gaza. Hamas, however, has taken two mentally challenged Israelis hostage and is refusing Red Cross access to the Israelis.
Christoph Jumpelt, a spokesman for the DW, told the Post on Tuesday: “We generally comment on specific questions regarding our reporting,” adding that he “flatly rejects the accusation.”  It is unclear what accusation he meant but it is believed to be the charge of antisemitism leveled by CAMERA.
Jumpelt said that “Concerning the correction of a translation error, I would like to say that the correction was made at the time when some publications claimed that they had detected this mistake.”
Ines Pohl, the editor-in-chief of DW, tweeted on Thursday that “Because of a translation error, the DW has for days been exposed to massive criticism of so-called Israel lobbyists. We strongly reject this accusation. Nevertheless, the mistake should not have happened - and we apologize for that.”
The Post reported on the error in November. Pohl and Jumpelt declined to say who the “so-called Israel lobbyists” are and who wrote the correction article accusing its critics of being “Israel lobbyists.” Pohl’s Tweet electrified Twitter, with critics like the prominent German journalist Mirjam Fischer asking Pohl about her use of “Israel lobbyists.”
Vijeta Uniyal, who is widely considered one of the leading experts on Israeli-India relations and an analyst of DW reporting of Israel, told the Post: "It is disingenuous of Deutsche Welle to paint this as an isolated incident. In recent months alone, the broadcaster has been called out multiple times for its apparent antisemitic coverage. The broadcaster has repeatedly resorted to antisemitic tropes and dog whistles to slander independent journalists and those pointing out its bias.”
He added that “The Deutsche Welle denying antisemitism in its coverage by putting out a statement laced with antisemitic language says everything you need to know about this German state broadcaster.”
Pohl's management of the DW has faced criticism from German Jews for publishing an allegeldy antisemitic article in 2018.
The DW frequently publishes articles sympathetic to the terror organization Hezbollah, according to critics.



