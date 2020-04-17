Habima Theater joins March of the Living's virtual remembrance campaign

The March of the Living virtual plaque will be projected onto the Habima Theater building on the evening of Yom HaShoah, Monday 20 April, as a powerful symbol commemorating the millions of victims of the Holocaust

Participants from Habima include: Theater Director Noam Semel, Israel Prize winners Lea Koenig and Gila Almagor, Tuvia Tzafir, Yevgenia Dudina, Maor Zugari, Ruby Porat Shoval, Tal Mosri, Roni Dalumi, Yael Leventhal, Amit Farkash, Ben Yosifovitch, Osnat Fishman and the theater’s Artistic Director Moshe Kepten.

Lea Koenig’s memorial plague says: “In the shadow of this terrible pandemic, I can't help but think of the Holocaust survivors in their homes enduring oppressive loneliness. The heart aches and thoughts migrate to those horrible days of World War Two and the Holocaust. These were the days of identity loss, families disbanding, and a brutal attempt to obliterate the Jewish nation. It is precisely during these troubling times that we must ensure we continue to remember and not forget.”

The memorial plaque of Noam Semel, the Theater Director, is dedicated to the memory of his late wife, the writer Nava Semel, who devoted her work to memory: “I do not write about the Holocaust as such, but its memory which winds down upon us, repressing, erupting, transforming us over the years and stirs the latent connection between our strong Israeli identity and a pulse which beats underneath that insists on reminding us of the past, which may or may not, contain us.”

Gila Almagor’s memorial plaque says: “My mother survived the inferno. As she fled, she left behind her a tribe of 147 souls. All of them wiped out. My father managed to escape from Germany the day after Kristallnacht, arrived in Palestine and here he was murdered.

Against all odds, a glorious state arose, we built homes, had children and established families in this place and there is no better place for us under the sun. We will remember and we will not forget.”