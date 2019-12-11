The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hamas denies supporting Jeremy Corbyn in UK general election

According to TPS, one of the largest support organizations for Corbyn – the “We support Jeremy Corbyn” Facebook page – is operated by Hamas supporters in the Gaza Strip and Britain.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 20:05
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he arrives to attend a general election campaign rally in Sheffield, Britain (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he arrives to attend a general election campaign rally in Sheffield, Britain
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Hamas has denied it supports the British Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in the country’s general election, slated for December 12.
The denial on Wednesday came in response to a report by the Israel-based Tazpit Press Service claiming Hamas has been supporting the Labour Party through a large number of organizations, forums, media outlets and activities on social-media networks.
According to TPS, one of the largest support organizations for Corbyn – the “We support Jeremy Corbyn” Facebook page – is operated by Hamas supporters in the Gaza Strip and Britain.
Basem Naim, a former health minister in the Gaza Strip and head of Hamas’s “Council on International Relations,” said in a statement his movement was not interfering in the British election.
“We do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries,” Naim said. “We are not party to any internal conflict, but we demand that any British prime minister support the rights of the Palestinian people, foremost the right to freedom, independence and the right of return” for Palestinian refugees and their descendants to their former homes in Israel.
Naim also denied that Hamas has any representatives in Britain.
“The accusations that Hamas is interfering in the election and supporting Labour Party leader Jeremey Corbyn are unfounded,” he added.
He accused Israeli media and the “Israeli lobby” in Britain of standing behind the allegations “because they feel that Corbyn is fairer in his foreign policy and because he announced during his election campaign that, if he wins, he will recognize the Palestinian state.”


