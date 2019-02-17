Holocaust denier David Irving draws ire on UK speaking tour

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

David Irving, a British Holocaust denier and virulent antisemite, has reportedly just finished a speaking tour of the United Kingdom and has plans to tour the United States and visit Poland this year.



According to his own website, Irving "was in the Midlands, speaking in Coventry, Birmingham, Stirling, Manchester, and Inverness.

The tour has now concluded [sic] successfully and he is back in London."

Another note on his website wrote that Irving was planning to tour "US cities speaking in the spring of 2019" and also to lead "an exclusive tour of historic Nazi sites in Poland September 2019."Irving's website says that the tour later this year begins in Warsaw on September 1 and includes visits to Hitler's and Himmler's headquarters as well as death camps Treblinka, Sobibor, Belzec and Majdanek, which Irving refers to as "sinister Operation Reinhardt sites." Irving is charging $3,650 - not including airfare - to take part in the nine-day alternate history, which he refers to as a "real history tour."According to The Times, the 80-year-old Holocaust denier and convicted criminal spoke in Glasgow and Stirling and had additional speaking engagements on "WW2's hidden history" in several other British cities.Last week, the Birmingham Mail reported that many were outraged Irving would be speaking in the city. While Irving would not reveal details of the speaking engagement, he reportedly said it would not be discussing the Holocaust, but rather the allied bombing of Japan.Irving has gained infamy through his hate speech, revisionist history and several high-profile court cases, including his libel suit against renowned Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt in the late 1990s, which he lost. He was imprisoned in Austria for Holocaust denial, and has been banned for entering Germany, Austria, Australia, Italy, New Zealand and Canada over his writings.A website for Irving's publication house lists six past speaking dates across the United Kingdom during February. The site does notprovide exact locations for any of the events, but it lists each of them as costing $29, "except for those under eighteen, who are admitted free."While there is also a listing for the September tour of Poland, there were no dates or events indicated in the United States as of Sunday.

