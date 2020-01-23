Interfaith prayers led at Auschwitz by most senior Muslim to visit to date

Today, Jewish and Muslim memorial prayers were said together at Auschwitz-Birkenau. Together, we remember. Together, we will never forget. pic.twitter.com/UMOG73v1S2 January 23, 2020

A delegation of Muslims and Jews jointly visited Auschwitz on Thursday for a memorial event, during which Islamic and Jewish prayers were said, and candles lit.Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa, a Saudi Arabian politician and Secretary General of the Muslim World League became the senior-most Muslim to visit the site for the interfaith mission, marking the 75th anniversary of hte liberation of Auschwitz.He was joined by delegated from the Muslim World League, in addition to David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), Rabbi David Rosen, head of AJC’s Department of Interreligious Affairs, and AJC President Harriet Schleifer, among a wider delegation from the Jewish community.Dr al-Issa addressed the interfaith group before the International Monument at Auschwitz, calling the horrors of the camp a "crime against humanity." He also lit a candle at the Wall of Executions in memory of those killed there.On its website, the MWL describes itself as a "tolerant and sociable organization, spreading the understanding the importance of interfaith cooperation and dialogue to fight extremism and bigotry."The AJC describes its mission as "to enhance the well-being of the Jewish people and Israel, and to advance human rights and democratic values in the United States and around the world."