Israeli MKs, UK MPs to meet about BDS, antisemitism on Monday in London

MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) and MK Orit Farkash HaCohen (Blue and White) will attend the meeting, representing the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus.

By
June 28, 2019 15:02
1 minute read.
Zionist Union MK Nachman Shai and Likud MK Sharren Haskel at 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamenta

Zionist Union MK Nachman Shai and Likud MK Sharren Haskel at 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.. (photo credit: IPU)

 
Two members of the now dispersed Knesset will meet in London on Monday with members of the British Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus to discuss the dangers of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, and how European Union labeling regulations against Israeli products produced in the West Bank is tantamount to antisemitism.

MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) and MK Orit Farkash-HaCohen (Blue and White) will attend the meeting, representing the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC).
For almost five years, Israeli products produced in the West Bank have been clearly labeled as such. The EU considers the territories to be occupied and instituted the regulation to avoid misleading consumers. Israeli politicians from right and left have leveled criticism against the EU for this practice, saying it amounts to antisemitism.
 
Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White). (Credit: Courtesy)
 
“The BDS movement and the labeling laws are old antisemitic agendas disguised in new colors,” Farkash-Hacohen said, noting that the meeting will be “very significant, as we are taking a stand against the continuous rise of hatred against the Jewish people and the State of Israel within Europe together with European parliament members.” 


Haskel added that, “We will work side by side in order to devise tactics to combat the BDS movement throughout European countries.”


Haskel and Farkash-Hacohen will meet with allies, such as MP Mark Pritchard, chair of the British Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, who said he hopes to use the July 1 meeting to “underline the wrongfulness and sinister nature of the BDS movement, as well as garner support to fight it; not only in the UK, but throughout the EU.”


In addition to the parliamentary meetings, local Jewish and Christian leaders will use Haskel and Farkash-Hacohen’s visit to host a dinner reception with discussions centering on these same topics. That dinner is being sponsored by the pro-Israel Jerusalem Channel television program.


“This event highlights the best of what we can accomplish through faith-based diplomacy,” said KCAC director Josh Reinstein. “We anticipate that this event will invigorate our network of supporters in the UK to strengthen their commitment to stand by the State of Israel and reject all forms of antisemitism, even when they are disguised as anti-Zionism.”

