Israeli diplomat blasts German peace conference as antisemitic

The head of Israel’s consulate in the southern German city of Munich slammed a cancelled peace conference for stoking antisemitism because it excluded a German Jewish councilman opposed to BDS.“A form of Israel-related antisemitism,” said Sandra Simovich, the Israeli diplomat, about the Munich Peace Conference’s decision to bar city councilman Marian Offman from participating in the event, according to a Thursday article in the Munich daily Süddeutsche Zeitung. Simovich said the exclusion of Offmann is “completely unacceptable.” The organizers announced on their website on Thursday they have pulled the plug on the conference because of the controversy.The main conference organizer Thomas Rödl has been embroiled in charges that he and the organizers engaged in antisemitic conduct by denying entry to a Jewish politician while permitting non-Jewish politicians to attend the event.“In the past few days, the accusation of antisemitism against the organizers of the peace conference has been implicitly and explicitly raised in the media. In the meantime, we have decisively rejected these allegations and allegations. Nevertheless, we had to fear a further escalation of the campaign against our event in the next few weeks,” wrote the organizers on the peace group's website.Ludwig Spaenle, the commissioner for combating antisemitism for the state of Bavaria, where Munich is located, said the decision not to invite Offman is antisemitic.Rödl and the peace event organizers objected to Offman’s pro-Israel activities.Offman, who as a member of the Munich City Council, played a role in a cross party bill to ban city financial support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign targeting the Jewish state.Germany’s federal parliament classified BDS as antisemitic in May.The Munich Peace Conference, which is an opposition event to the annual Munich Security Conference, appeared to blame only Offman in connection with the cancellation. “The main reason for the cancellation are the events surrounding the greeting by City Councilor Marian Offman,” wrote Rödl and Gudrun Haas, a second organizer of the event.The peace conference would have been its 18th if held.