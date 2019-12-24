The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish groups slam Rudy Giuliani for saying George Soros is ‘hardly a Jew’

"Opposing Soros isn't what's antisemitic," Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL tweeted. "Saying that he controls ambassadors, employs FBI agents and isn't ‘Jewish enough’ to be demonized is.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 08:13
udolph Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, delivers a speech during the 2018 Iran Uprising Summit in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)
udolph Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, delivers a speech during the 2018 Iran Uprising Summit in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)
WASHINGTON - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the American Jewish Committee were among top Jewish organizations on Monday that criticized former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani for referring to Jewish billionaire and Holocaust survivor George Soros as "hardly a Jew."
Giuliani made the comment in an interview with New York Magazine.
In addition, he said that former American ambassador Marie Louise "Masha" Yovanovitch is “controlled” by Soros.
“He put all four ambassadors there, and he's employing the FBI agents," he told New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi.
"Opposing Soros isn't what's antisemitic," Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL tweeted. "Saying that he controls ambassadors, employs FBI agents and isn't ‘Jewish enough’ to be demonized is.”
Giuliani said during the interview that he should not be referred to as antisemitic because of his feelings about Soros.
“I'm more of a Jew than Soros is,” Giuliani said. “I probably know more about — he doesn't go to church; he doesn't go to religion — synagogue. He doesn't belong to a synagogue; he doesn't support Israel, he's an enemy of Israel. He's elected eight anarchist DA's in the United States. He's a horrible human being."
The American Jewish Committee pushed back against Giuliani's comments, as well.
"No, Mayor, you're not ‘more of a Jew than Soros,’ the AJC tweeted. "You're entitled to your views and to denouncing his. But it's offensive to deny anyone's faith, and worse to endorse classically antisemitic conspiracy theories."


