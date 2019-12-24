Jewish groups slam Rudy Giuliani for saying George Soros is ‘hardly a Jew’

WASHINGTON - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the American Jewish Committee were among top Jewish organizations on Monday that criticized former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani for referring to Jewish billionaire and Holocaust survivor George Soros as "hardly a Jew."Giuliani made the comment in an interview with New York Magazine. In addition, he said that former American ambassador Marie Louise "Masha" Yovanovitch is “controlled” by Soros.“He put all four ambassadors there, and he's employing the FBI agents," he told New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi."Opposing Soros isn't what's antisemitic," Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL tweeted. "Saying that he controls ambassadors, employs FBI agents and isn't ‘Jewish enough’ to be demonized is.”Giuliani said during the interview that he should not be referred to as antisemitic because of his feelings about Soros.“I'm more of a Jew than Soros is,” Giuliani said. “I probably know more about — he doesn't go to church; he doesn't go to religion — synagogue. He doesn't belong to a synagogue; he doesn't support Israel, he's an enemy of Israel. He's elected eight anarchist DA's in the United States. He's a horrible human being."The American Jewish Committee pushed back against Giuliani's comments, as well."No, Mayor, you're not ‘more of a Jew than Soros,’ the AJC tweeted. "You're entitled to your views and to denouncing his. But it's offensive to deny anyone's faith, and worse to endorse classically antisemitic conspiracy theories."