Jordanian professor says diaspora controls banks, Judaism is 'despicable'

A pro-Hezbollah Jordanian physics professor said that Judaism, the Talmud and the Torah are "primitive" and "despicable" in a video published by Feeneeq Internet TV in Jordan, as reported by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).



Hisham Ghassib, who was born in Amman and studied in Leeds University in the United Kingdom, was giving a lecture at the Jordanian Philosophical Society when he said that the concept of Israel as a Jewish nation is a myth.

Ghassib, former president of the Princess Sumaya University College for Technology in Amman , additionally claimed that the diaspora of Jews is powerful because it has been controlling the international banking system since the Middle Ages. Jews controlling or hoarding money is a common antisemitic trope."Global Jewry is very powerful," Ghassib said in one of several clips translated by MEMRI. "Hitler talked about it. Historically speaking, the Jews' strength has stemmed from their control of the banks. The banks rule the world. The world is ruled by the capital of the banks. The international banks control the world, and the Jews play a major role in those banks, like they did in the Middle Ages. In the Middle Ages, the financial sector was controlled by the Jews."Calling Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "humane," he explained his support for Hezbollah by saying that their religious orientation is excusable because they fight against Israel, America, and "petro-reactionaries", and because "its compass is pointing in the right direction."Ghassib, in an argument with another professor who defended Judaism but criticized Zionism, said on camera, "All the despicable sayings of the Jewish religion... It is a despicable religion. Don't defend it. We don't hold this religion in high esteem."

