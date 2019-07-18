Labour's Hayter fired for comparing Corbyn 'bunker mentality' to Hitler

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Labour party has fired shadow Brexit minister and deputy leader of the Lords Dianne Hayter after she compared the "bunker mentality" of party leader Jeremy Corbyn to the "last days of Hitler," according to the Huffington Post UK edition.



Hayter had alleged that the party would not share vital information with the National Executive Committee on party finances, membership figures and antisemitism data shared with the Equality and Human Rights Commission investigation.

A gross over-reaction to what @HayteratLords actually said - but does reinforce what she did describe, which was a bunker mentality at the top. This epitomises it. Nice to know that swift action is taken to protect @jeremycorbyn’s feelings, but shame we can’t act against racists. https://t.co/u76MqRbjLn — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) July 17, 2019

"That declaiming of intelligence, the refusal to share is an absolute symbol of the bunker mentality," stated Hayter.The shadow minister added that Corbyn and his team would not acknowledge criticism or listen to information on polling. "Those of you who haven’t [read the book] will have seen the film ‘Bunker’, about the last days of Hitler, where you stop receiving any information into the inner group which suggests that things are not going the way you want," said Hayter."That seems to be where we are at the moment: having the leadership in a bunker so they are not hearing in those views, that evidence, that is in conflict with what they are trying to do, to the extent that even undermines what they are trying to do," she added. "Because if you are trying to win an election and you don’t honestly look at the polls, then you are not going to be in a position to take the action to win.""Diane Hayter has been sacked from the frontbench position with immediate effect for her deeply offensive remarks about Jeremy Corbyn and his office," a Labour spokesman told the Huffington Post."To compare the Labour leader and the Labour Party staff working to elect a Labour government to the Nazi regime is truly contemptible, and grossly insensitive to Jewish staff in particular," he added.Hayter also addressed a recent BBC Panorma investigation into antisemitism in the Labour party, according to the Huffington Post."The antisemitism alone would be enough for us to have to gird our loins again – but it’s also all the bits that go with it, the shooting of the messenger, the BBC in this case, rather than the actual issue being raised," she said. “For Labour to attack the BBC – there is a double offence there.”Wes Streeting, a fellow Labour MP, addressed Hayter's removal from the party on Twitter."A gross over-reaction to what @HayteratLords actually said - but does reinforce what she did describe, which was a bunker mentality at the top," tweeted Streeting. "This epitomises it. Nice to know that swift action is taken to protect @jeremycorbyn’s feelings, but shame we can’t act against racists."Dianne Hayter, whose full title is Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town, served as a shadow spokesperson for exiting the European Union and still serves as Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Lords, according to the British Parliament's website. Shadow members of parliament are members of the opposition who mirror the Cabinet in Government. Each member of the shadow cabinet receives a specific policy area to lead for their party and to question and challenge their counterpart in the Cabinet.Four Labour leaders in the House of Lords, including Angela Smith, Hayter, Toby Harris and Tommy McAvoy, wrote to Corbyn and offered to establish a panel to review the allegations of the Panorama investigation and to "provide advice and support on how a properly independent complaints process could be set up and run," according to the Guardian.The leaders also offered to draw on trade union, legal and other experience in the group to set up a new complaints process and to propose how the party's governance arrangements could be improved to foster transparency and proper decision-making."It is now a toxic and endemic problem that we have failed to eradicate," wrote the four Labour leaders. “It is deeply saddening, but not surprising, that three of our valued colleagues recently resigned the Labour Lords whip. The scale of abuse that they and others have suffered is heartbreaking.”The four also addressed attacks by the party on the BBC program and the staff members who spoke out in the program."Whilst there may be genuine concerns about the making of the programme, the accounts of members and former staff [were] powerful and shaming," they wrote. "We understand that any employer requires former staff not to disclose sensitive data, but non-disclosure agreements should never be used to silence criticism or to avoid embarrassment – especially by the Labour party.”The letter concluded, "Without full openness, this is a cancer that will continue to grow – and, in hurting us, it will most hurt those that need a Labour government."Hayter will keep her elected position as deputy leader of the Labour lords, but will be stripped of her shadow cabinet position, according to the Guardian.

