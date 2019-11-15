NYU antisemitism investigation ongoing following several incidents

A new investigation at New York University by the US Department of Education whether or not various antisemitic incidents that have taken place on campus have caused a hostile environment for Jewish students, and if such was the case, did the university react accordingly. The complaint mostly regards a student organization called "Students for Justice in Palestine" (SJP) which is active in many universities. “SJP is a radical organization affiliated with terror groups, bent on adopting a policy of anti-normalization of Jewish groups, and on isolating, demonizing and ultimately destroying the Jewish state," the complaint read, and that the student group "serves as the leading student arm of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in the United States.”The complaint was filed by attorney Neal Sher, who filed the seven-page complaint in April on behalf of his client, former NYU student Adela Cojab.Cojab, who served as the president of an Israel advocacy group at NYU, filed the complaint one month before graduating in May.“The reason why I filed this complaint is so that no student has to go through what I went through,” she said. She also spoke with senior mediators for the education department's civil rights office in June and outlined her experiences with NYU administrators and SJP. She said that in spring of 2018, out of 360 clubs at NYU, 53 have signed to boycott two groups that support Israel. “It was breaking my heart and I immediately went to the administration from the very time SJP put Zionism in the same equivalent as Nazism. I told the administration that SJP was creating an unsafe environment where students felt they were being threatened and targeted. The administration essentially told me that they were supportive of the Jewish community, but no concrete actions would be taken against SJP.” Cojab further elaborated. Cojab also described several events that took place during April 2018, where another student of the university lit an Israeli flag in fire and was later arrested by the NYPD. Another similar incident took place not long after during the singing of the Israeli national anthem, Hatikvah: another student made his way toward the stage and grabbed the arm of a female student who had the microphone. He was arrested for physical assault.She went on to say, “I sent a letter to NYU demanding SJP is disciplined for their actions because students should not walk in fear of being assaulted and SJP was promoting violent actions.” “Instead of disciplining the group as a whole, NYU disciplined the two individual students. NYU told me not to post on social media and to lower my own presence and the presence of my community instead of addressing a group that has consistently harassed a minority population,”Less than a year after the alleged assault, Cojab also mentioned that NYU awarded SJP the president's service award (an annual award given out to recognize students and student organizations that have positively impacted the NYU community) “essentially stating that SJP’s actions are exemplary.”This was what had led her to take legal action, as she now saw that the university administration did not understand the gravity of SJP's actions. “SJP is national. There is a real possibility that action taken by the government in this case could actually have nationwide impact,” Sher, who was the head of the Nazi war crimes prosecution office in the U.S. Department of Justice for 15 years, said. “There could be a ripple effect on campuses all over.”Sher said the Department of Education is currently conducting its investigation and there is no indication as to how long that would take. In response to this investigation the NYU's SJP said: “NYU Students for Justice in Palestine and NYU Jewish Voice for Peace believe Palestinian liberation and Jewish liberation go hand in hand. We work tirelessly against anti-racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism. The fact that around half of SJP is Jewish, along with our interfaith work where an Israeli Jewish woman and a Palestinian Muslim woman crafted a BDS resolution on human rights, is evidence of just that.”This would not be the only case of antisemitism and BDS support at NYU, with several other cases, as in May, a doctoral graduate expressed support for the BDS movement at the Doctoral Convocation Ceremony of the New York University Graduate School of Arts & Science. The university also made a decision to boycott its own satellite campus in Tel Aviv.