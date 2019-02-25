Nazi flag raised on Canadian island (watch)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

A small Canadian town was struck by a big, bad Nazi symbol last week, according to CBS News.





A resident of Charlottetown, a small town on Prince Edward Island, raised a flag with a Nazi-style symbol on his flag pole. The flag caused some offense until it was taken down on Friday.



The flag was on the resident’s private property, about 100 meters from the main road, but passerby could easily see the black swastika, a symbol of the Nazi regime and a reminder of the six million Jews the Nazis murdered.



Resident David Mol, who is the child of Holocaust survivors, told CBS that there were two ways the flag could have been dealt with: ignoring it or calling attention to it. He said, “the fact that that flag is flying, fluttering in the winds that blow across this big democratic country of ours is repulsive.



A representative of the Prince Edward Island Jewish community, Leo Mednick, said that it is not uncommon to see such symbols or people dressed in hood exuding on TV.



“They use this as a dagger to hurt people,” he told CBS, “to upset people, rile people up. Some people may not understand the effect that it has on people who have been through the Holocaust or have family members who have been through the Holocaust.”



The flag was up Wednesday through Friday and has now been replaced with a provincial flag.



