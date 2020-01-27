The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

New documentary colorizes images from Auschwitz for the first time

“My fear is that with the passage of time, the tragic events of the Holocaust could get old."

By HANNAH GAL  
JANUARY 27, 2020 18:06
Scene from Auschwitz: Untold in Colour (photo credit: Courtesy)
Scene from Auschwitz: Untold in Colour
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A new two-part documentary that will be revealed this week in honor of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz deals with the grave political climate of the time and the Final Solution, showing harrowing footage of the notorious concentration camp.
Auschwitz: Untold in Colour, commissioned by Channel 4, broke ground by colorizing the original Auschwitz photos and footage to a truly stunning effect. The carefully applied color gives the painfully familiar scenes a contemporary resonance that critics say is impossible to deny.
“The colorization of black and white archive is one aspect of making this history more accessible to a younger and wider audience” director David Shulman told The Jerusalem Post in an interview. “The effect is quite shocking and the color seems to give more humanity to the people. The footage may be from over seven decades ago, but the story is certainly relevant to today’s reality.”
Narrated by Ben Kingsley, Auschwitz: Untold in Colour marks the first time that monochrome footage from inside the Nazi camps has been colorized for a television documentary.
“The color not only adds resonance, but introduces an element of humanity that was not as present in black and white,” Shulman said. “When I first saw the colored material, I was blown away by the difference it made; it is this startling difference that will make it more accessible to people.”

Coming from a Jewish family that came to America in the 1920s, Shulman grew up with the Holocaust being “a million miles away and a million years ago."
When he was in his 20s, Shulman was fascinated by the subject and “read a lot about the rise of national socialism, trying to understand the reasons and background of what happened – which has helped with the making of this film.”
The Bafta award winning director (Basquiat: Rage to Riches; Gettys: The World’s Richest Art Dynasty; Martin Scorsese: True Confessions) gathered the testimonies of 16 survivors, all determined to share their stories with the world in the name of those who perished.

“MY FEAR,” said Auschwitz survivor Mindu Hornick, “is that with the passage of time, the tragic events of the Holocaust could get old, and that the suffering and loss of six million innocent people and children could be forgotten – that would be unbearable to me.
“It is also important to me that children know about the Holocaust and warn future generations to strive for a better future,” she concluded.
Auschwitz: Untold in Colour deals with the rise of fascism, the forced deportation to the extermination camp, life inside the camp and the 1945 liberation.
“Several types of footage have been colorized,” explained Shulman. “A lot of it came from the period of the liberation of the camp. There’s also historical archive related footage and prisoner photos from the Auschwitz museum.”
Among the colorized footage is The Auschwitz Album, believed to be the only visual record in existence of life inside the extermination camp. It contains 193 black and white photographs all taken inside Auschwitz by an official camp photographer.
The album was accidentally discovered by survivor Lilly Jacob, who in 1980 donated it to Yad Vashem.
From Hungary, Jacob was 18 when she was deported to Auschwitz. There, she was separated from her parents and younger brothers, whom she never saw again.
On the day of her liberation, in a deserted SS barracks at the Dora concentration camp, she found a photo album. It was the only photographic evidence of Jews arriving in Auschwitz and, as she soon discovered, contained photos of her own family.
After the war, word of the rare photographs spread among survivors worldwide, many of whom traveled many miles to see the album in the hope of spotting relatives and friends. Most of the photos remained unidentified, but there were several rare occasions when a person would identify a family member.
In 1980, after a plea from Serge Klarsfeld, Jacob traveled to Jerusalem, where she showed the album to then prime minister Menachem Begin and trusted it to Yad Vashem.
“If there is anything that I would like viewers to take with them, it is that this is not a film about history, but a film about today. We should all learn from it,” Shulman concluded.
Auschwitz Untold: In Colour airs Monday, January 27 at 9 p.m. in the United Kingdom on More4, followed by a 90-minute special Wednesday, January 29, at 10:30 p.m. on Channel 4.


Tags Holocaust United Kingdom documentary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The death of a Palestinian boy shows blood libels are born By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by