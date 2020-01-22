The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Polish European Parliament member compares Holocaust to animal abuse

Is Spurek suggesting the Holocaust could've been solved by finding more humane ways to store and kill Jews? Seeing as she doesn't have a history of antisemitism, it is very unlikely.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JANUARY 22, 2020 13:35
Polish European Parliament member Sylwia Spurek stirred up controversy on Tuesday evening after tweeting a drawing by vegan artist and activist Jo Frederiks, that depicts cows walking through a slaughterhouse corridor in clothes reminiscent of those worn by Jews in Nazi concentration camps.
 
While comparisons to the Holocaust are always problematic, the timing for her tweet sheds an even more negative light on the tweet, as world leaders, including the President of the European Parliament, gather in Jerusalem for the fifth World Holocaust Forum, set to start on Wednesday evening.
High-level delegations from 49 countries are expected to take part in the main event at Yad Vashem on Thursday afternoon, to remember the Holocaust and commit to fighting antisemitism, while 40 will attend a dinner the night before hosted by President Reuven Rivlin.
In the tweet, Spurek said the drawing gives "food for thought," saying that "it's time for a serious discussion about the treatment of animals, the conditions in which they live, and how we kill them. Is this humane? Is this still agriculture?"
Is Spurek suggesting the Holocaust could've been solved by finding more humane ways to store and kill Jews? Seeing as she doesn't have a history of antisemitism, it is very unlikely.
However, she falls into the same logical trap in her metaphor that vegans often do when comparing the Holocaust with animal rights issues, equating Jewish people to animals.
Regardless of Spurek's obvious love of animals, this is still not a good look for the MP, and seems to conflict with her image as a warrior for human rights, one that she has spent her entire political and legal career developing.


