The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Should we try Holocaust survivor-collaborators?

Book raises profound moral questions about victimhood, complicity and justice.

By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER  
JANUARY 2, 2020 18:02
Trying Holocaust survivor-collaborators (photo credit: FLICKR)
Trying Holocaust survivor-collaborators
(photo credit: FLICKR)
In the immediate aftermath of World War II, Sgt. Meir Davidson, a member of the British Army’s Jewish Brigade stationed in Milan, Italy, asked refugees to identify Nazi collaborators. A survivor of Block 3 of the Mauthausen concentration camp pointed to a man dressed in a leather jacket, boots and breeches, with a full head of hair and gold teeth. He had not seen this kapo, who had been in Block 11, beat anyone, the refugee acknowledged, “But a kapo must be bad; he must be a killer, a murderer.”
For Jews raised in Mandatory Palestine, who valued independence and courage, Dan Porat indicates, collaborators also embodied the worst traits of Diaspora Jews: fear, submissiveness, and selfishness. This perspective played a role in the passage of the Nazi and Nazi Collaborators Punishment Law by the Knesset in 1950. Many supporters of the law believed that any Jewish Council member, policeman or concentration camp kapo aided and abetted the Nazis. Consequently, the legislation exempted defendants from criminal responsibility or reduced their sentences only in the rare instances in which they acted under immediate threat of death or to avert more serious consequences for Jewish people.
In Bitter Reckoning, Dan Porat, a teacher and researcher at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the author of The Boy: A Holocaust Story, draws on recently declassified police investigation files and court records to examine several dozen trials of Jewish survivors accused of collaboration. As he reviews the testimony of survivors pitted against each other, and the decisions of judges, Porat raises profound moral questions about complicity, justice and victimhood. Bitter Reckoning makes an important, and perhaps pivotal, contribution to our understanding of the Holocaust.
Porat documents the changing views of Israelis about alleged collaborators. In the early 1950s, he writes, they took “a negative view of survivors in general and an especially vindictive approach” toward those in positions of responsibility in the ghettos and camps. Over time, they asserted the victimhood of all European Jews; Jewish functionaries were no longer charged with crimes against humanity or war crimes; Jewish Councils were no longer labelled “enemy organizations,” whose leaders were, by definition, liable to criminal prosecution.
A SUPPORTER of the Collaborators Punishment Law in the Knesset, an attorney-general who prosecuted many cases under it, and then a judge, Haim Cohn was among the most prominent Israelis to make this radical shift. Cohn came to believe, he wrote years later, “that those of us who did not experience the Holocaust ourselves have no ability or the right to try a person for his actions, intentions, and constraints when he was trapped in that Hell.” If an individual assisted the Nazis in order to save victims, Cohn concluded in the 1950s, he should not be prosecuted, even if his actions resulted in negative consequences.
According to Porat, the trial of Adolf Eichmann helped “silence any account that cast moral doubt on the behavior of any Jew during the Holocaust.” In this trial, attorney-general Gideon Hausner declared in his opening statement, “We shall not deal with Jews who carried out orders,” because they were victims, acting under duress, not “destroyers.”
And when Hannah Arendt claimed that the “role of Jewish leaders in the destruction of their own people is undoubtedly the darkest chapter in the whole dark story,” Gershom Scholem condemned her assertion as “heartless, frequently almost sneering and malicious.” Acknowledging that among the leaders of the Jundenräte were swine as well as saints, Scholem reminded Arendt that they were “compelled to make terrible decisions in circumstances that we cannot even begin to reproduce or reconstruct. I do not know whether they were right or wrong. Nor do I presume to judge.”
Porat laments the shift in Israeli society “from one extreme to the other, from charges of complete guilt to sweeping vindication.” Both poles, he suggests, miss the complexity of victimhood. After all, victimhood does not confer moral superiority, and serving as a kapo does not necessarily define a person as cruel or sadistic. Along with Primo Levi, Porat is uncomfortable with dichotomous rhetoric, “useful only for celebrations,” that does not encourage the exposure of the moral gray zone that accompanied the Holocaust.
Convinced that criminal courts are not the place to evaluate survivors’ actions, but intent on deliberating “on their dilemmas in order to deepen our own humanity,” Porat proposes that communal courts should have been tasked with issuing social judgments, an approach that was considered before the passage of the 1950 law. Weighing behavior against a moral code, these courts, which were deployed in displaced persons camps in Europe, could have made rulings ranging from “verbal condemnation to social excommunication.”
Although, of course, Holocaust victims and perpetrators can no longer be prosecuted, Porat’s assessment of the limits of criminal courts in rendering moral judgments seems well worth pondering. 
The writer is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University.


Tags Holocaust diaspora jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No to polarization By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies