Teen who threatened Jewish boy forced to kiss Muslim student’s shoe arrested

The boy, 16, was arrested by Victoria police and charged with stalking, harassing and threatening to kill the Jewish boy.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 25, 2019 03:03
1 minute read.
A child wearing a Kippah

A child wearing a Kippah. (photo credit: REUTERS)



(JTA) — A teenage boy in Victoria, Australia that allegedly sent threatening messages to a Jewish boy who had been forced to kiss the shoe of a Muslim student and to his mother has been charged for the threats.

The boy, 16, was arrested by Victoria police and charged with stalking, harassing and threatening to kill the Jewish boy and his mother, The Age reported.



The teen, who reportedly was arrested earlier this month will appear next month in Children’s Court, the newspaper said.



The threats were sent after photos of the incident in which a 12-year-old Jewish student was forced in a public park to kneel to kiss the shoes of a Muslim classmate while being threatened by other older schoolboys, were splashed across the front pages of newspapers in Australia and around the world, the Daily Mail reported. The photo was first published by the Australian Jewish News.



Among the messages sent to the 12-year-old boy was one which said he would be slaughtered and asked if he wanted to “talk about suicide.”



The boy was removed from Cheltenham Secondary College in suburban Melbourne and enrolled in a Jewish school.


