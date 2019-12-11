Trump expected to issue executive order against antisemitism on campus

US President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order on Wednesday invoking Title Six of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to fight antisemitic rhetoric on college campuses. The new executive order would also label Judaism as a nationality in addition to a religion, so it would fall into the category of Title Six.Title Six prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance. The Department of Education could cut federal funding for institutions that fail to remedy antisemitic incidents that fall under the title.
A senior administration official said on Tuesday that often antisemitism on campuses is hidden in an anti-Israel agenda. He said the executive order would direct federal agencies to consider the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism in cases of discrimination.Students who will feel that they are being bullied on college campuses would be able to complain to their institution's administration, who will then need to decide if the incident is considered antisemitic.
"We began to focus on this issue in the late winter/spring of this year when we were alarmed frankly at a rise in antisemitic rhetoric, including unfortunately from leading political figures," said a senior administration official. "We looked at the data, and we saw that there'd been a rise in antisemitic incidents, and we began a policy process to figure out physically what we could do on the subject."Another official said the order would be "short and straightforward.""There's been a lot of un-clarity surrounding the application of Title Six to Jewishness because of a question about whether Jewishness is primarily a religion, in which case Title Six does not not apply to antisemitic discrimination, or whether it's a race or national origin," the official said. "[After] rigorous legal review, this executive order will clarify that Title Six applies to antisemitism."
He went on to explain the the policy of the executive branch is to enforce Title Six in order to prohibit discrimination rooted in antisemitism "as vigorously as against all other forms of discrimination," noting that this will be language used in the order.
