Trump expected to issue executive order against antisemitism on campus



He went on to explain the the policy of the executive branch is to enforce Title Six in order to prohibit discrimination rooted in antisemitism "as vigorously as against all other forms of discrimination," noting that this will be language used in the order.

"We began to focus on this issue in the late winter/spring of this year when we were alarmed frankly at a rise in antisemitic rhetoric, including unfortunately from leading political figures," said a senior administration official. "We looked at the data, and we saw that there'd been a rise in antisemitic incidents, and we began a policy process to figure out physically what we could do on the subject."Another official said the order would be "short and straightforward.""There's been a lot of un-clarity surrounding the application of Title Six to Jewishness because of a question about whether Jewishness is primarily a religion, in which case Title Six does not not apply to antisemitic discrimination, or whether it's a race or national origin," the official said. "[After] rigorous legal review, this executive order will clarify that Title Six applies to antisemitism."