The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

What is American Jewry thinking about antisemitism?

The majority of American Jews who vote Democratic blame Trump for the rise in antisemitism, which is viewed primarily as coming from the “white nationalist fringe.”

By BRENDA KATTEN  
DECEMBER 26, 2019 23:23
Antisemitism What America jery thinking? (photo credit: REUTERS)
Antisemitism What America jery thinking?
(photo credit: REUTERS)
My friend in New Jersey, Barbara, usually phones me when she can’t sleep. I recently received a call from her at 4:24 a.m. her time – 11:25 a.m. here. We tend to speak about our countries’ respective political challenges.
Barbara, like most American Jews, has always voted for the Democrats. Since President Donald Trump was elected, she has consistently expressed her strong antagonism toward him.
For my part, I always maintained that while Trump was no polished diplomat (understatement of the year), he has been a good friend of Israel – moving the embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty in the Golan.
However, when he removed American troops from Syria, leaving the Kurds as cannon fodder for the invading Turkish army and then stood at the side of Turkey’s president and called him his best friend, my unease with him grew. I began anew to wonder why most US Jews continue to support the Democrats, even though former Democratic president Barack Obama chose to deliver his inaugural foreign address in Cairo, with overtures to the Iranians.
On the morning of the phone call from my insomniac friend, The Jerusalem Post carried an editorial about Trump’s antisemitic rhetoric at the Israeli American Council in Hollywood. Of the 4,000 gathered at this event, there were those who heard positivity in Trump’s condemnations of the BDS Campaign and of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s tweet against AIPAC (“It’s all about Benjamins baby”). Others were shocked at his rhetoric that at one point seemed to imply that the Jews’ prime concern is making money – a well-used antisemitic trope.
To gain insight into the thinking of American Jews, Barbara put me in touch with her friend, a long-time leader in the American Jewish community. I asked Judy (as we shall call her) several questions.
Does the Anti-Defamation League’s recognition of the BDS campaign as antisemitic prove that anti-Zionism has evolved into antisemitism?
“I worry about BDS on campus. Its roots come from a shadow movement designed to deny Israel’s right to exist. They have effectively targeted students pushing their rhetoric with false concepts of colonialism and comparisons to apartheid. However, the rise in antisemitism – showing itself through verbal harassment, physical violence, murder, defacement of cemeteries and houses of worship – comes strictly from the rise in nationalism as spouted by leaders including Trump.”
What does the attack on a Jersey City kosher supermarket where ultra-Orthodox Jews were targeted and six people were killed show us?
“I was at an interfaith vigil (subsequent to the attack) where almost half of the participants were not Jewish; they just wanted to show solidarity. People brought their young children to show them how community comes together. This is the strength of America.”
With 2017 and 2018 showing the highest annual rate in antisemitic incidents in 40 years, could this be a wake- up call for American Jews to consider making aliyah?
“The situation is not to be compared to that of French Jewry or what might have materialized should Jeremy Corbyn have been elected in Great Britain. American Jews do not wish to leave the country. They want it to be a better country.”
How much do American Jews identify with Israel?
“With the exception of the Orthodox community, American Jews generally do not wish to be associated with the policies of the Netanyahu government, especially its refusal to deal with the ultra-Orthodox control over marriage, divorce and the Kotel. Conservative and Reform Jews feel disenfranchised and disrespected. Jews who do not identify with any movement (more than 50% of American Jews) are even more disaffected.
On a positive note, the Birthright (Taglit) scheme – bringing young adults to Israel for an intensive visit – has proven to be a great way of increasing Jewish identity and a meaningful comprehension of Israel sorely lacking among the younger generation. The opportunity the participants have of spending time with IDF soldiers – they travel with them on the tour buses – has proven to be of enormous significance.”
What do you make of Trump’s new executive order adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which equates anti-Zionism with antisemitism?
“While this is positive, it is yet another case of Trump doing something that is ‘good for the Jews’ for which he can claim credit, when Congress was on its way to doing the same thing. Trump needed to find something to counter his terrible speech to the Israel American Conference.”
MY FRIENDS appear to represent the majority of American Jews who vote Democratic. They blame Trump for the rise in antisemitism, which is viewed primarily as coming from the “white nationalist fringe.” There is a marked division between Orthodox, Reform and Conservative Jews. From my interaction with Judy, it would appear that support for Trump comes mainly from the Orthodox. It is also Orthodox young families that are choosing to come and live in Israel.
While appreciating the reason for the distancing of Reform and Conservative Jews from Israel – namely our government’s non-acceptance of these branches of Judaism – the figures quoted of more than 50% of US Jewry not identifying as Jews or showing an interest in Israel is shocking and bodes ill for the future.
Antisemitism is once again rearing its ugly head worldwide. The reality that it has now reached the US, once perceived as “The Goldener Medinah,” should be a source of anxiety not only for Jews in America but also for us in Israel. There was time when antisemitism brought Jews closer to their Jewish identity. This does not appear to be the case today.
As we face a third election here within a year, we can hope that finally we will have a government that will recognize – among all its other challenges – the urgency of reawakening Jewish identity in a Diaspora where remaining Jewish appears to be of accelerated insignificance.
Perhaps we might hear from our party leaders what they intend to do for those of us here, as well as the fast-diminishing Diaspora Jewry, rather than the mudslinging that dominated the previous two elections. We could be lucky – this is the land of miracles and it is Hanukkah.
The writer is public relations chairwoman of ESRA, which promotes integration into Israeli society.


Tags American Jewry Donald Trump antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo European hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by