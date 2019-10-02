Argentina sees 107% spike in antisemitism

In a shocking revelation, the number of antisemitic incidents in Argentina over 2018 rose by 107% in comparison to 2017.



According to the country’s Jewish community umbrella organization, the DAIA, there were 834 reported acts of antisemitism in 2018, compared to 404 reported in 2017.

The statistics and research were presented in Buenos Aires on Wednesday by the DAIA and its Bureau of Complaints, which receives information on antisemitic incidents and studies it.The DAIA’s annual antisemitism report was conducted together with the Gino Germani Institute, which belongs to the Social Science Faculty at the University of Buenos Aires, and the Center for Social Studies.This year marks 20 years since the annual reports have been published by the Jewish body, which established the practice in 1998.According to the report, 68% of the incidents took place in Buenos Aires, with 32% of incidents taking place in other parts of the country. Of the 834 incidents reported, the DAIA said that 71% occurred online – mostly on websites, with 17% of this figure appearing on social media platforms.Argentine online news site infobae, which published the report’s findings prior to its release to the public, quoted that 27% of the antisemitic content online had xenophobic connotations against Jews, while 18% were fueled by events taking place in the Middle East, and 17% used Nazi symbols, as well as conspiracies about Jewish world domination and other related misconceptions.DAIA president Jorge Knoblovits told local media that “the increase in antisemitic messages is a phenomenon that had been taking place in Argentina for a long time.“A new element [of antisemitism] was observed in the last year in which there were personal attacks on referents of the Jewish community like the rabbi of Rosario, or what happened in Buenos Aires with an aggression towards people who were wearing kippot, which has been seen [before] in Europe, but not in Argentina,” he stressed.Knoblovitz said that this report “once again shows strong and worrying data: in our country, during 2018 the antisemitic messages on the Internet have multiplied.“In recent years, it was found that social media is the best place to spread these discourses,” he explained. “That is why we must work to introduce an urgent debate about the role of social networks and technology companies as vehicles for violent messages.”Complaints of antisemitism can be filed through the DAIA’s website as well as through a cell phone application.Also at Wednesday’s event, the Gino Germani Institute presented research on social perceptions about Jews in Argentina.The institute explained that 1,443 people were surveyed on a national level, with participants aged between 18 and 65.The research found that 53% of respondents believe that there is discrimination against Jews, while 87% did not know – or had a misconceived notion of – what Zionism is.A concerning statistic found that 61% agreed with the antisemitic prejudice of the “influence” of the Jews in international markets, and 47% believed that the Jews are the first to turn their backs on people in need.The information for the poll was gathered between June and July this year.The panel presenting both sets of research included president of the Argentine Episcopal Conference and Bishop of San Isidro Monsignor Oscar Ojea; the president of the DAIA Knoblovits; Nestor Cohen, who led the research of the Gino Germani Institute; the director of the Center for Social Studies, Marisa Braylan; and one of the leading researchers, Verónica Constantino.

