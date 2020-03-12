As Italy struggles to come to terms with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country, The Jewish Agency for Israel and Keren Hayesod have joined forces to offer Italian Jewish communities support, assistance and to voice solidarity with those affected.Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Isaac Herzog, and Chairman of Keren Hayesod, Sam Grundwerg, spoke with leaders of Rome and Milan's Jewish communities and wrote a letter of support to the President of Rome's Jewish community, Ruth Durgello. "We naturally feel solidarity with all Italians, but we are particularly touched by the situation of the Jewish communities, to whom we wish to extend a helping hand in this time of crisis," the letter read."The Jewish Agency, together with Keren Hayesod, stand ready to assist your community in order to help you come through these hard times," it continued. "We will appeal to Jewish communities worldwide, as well as to leading Jewish organizations, to help you out and provide support, as the old proverb says: "all Jewish people are responsible for one another". "We will not stand idly by when communities face an unprecedented challenge the like of which we have not witnessed in our generation. We will assist and support you in the spirit of fraternity and solidarity of the whole Jewish people." Durgello shared her community’s fears saying, "We are a proud and ancient community in the midst of the worst situation we have faced since World War II," "We are in a state of complete uncertainty. We are trying to stabilize the situation but there is tremendous anxiety here about the danger of a complete collapse," she continued. "General morale is very low. We know there is light at the end of the tunnel, but we don't know how long the tunnel is." Italy has been the hardest hit nation outside of China, and the government recently placed the country on effective lockdown. The new restrictions came after confirmed cases rose to 12,462 on Wednesday, from a previous 10,149, with the death toll jumping by 196 in just 24 hours to 827.Rome's Jewish community of around 15,000 is among the oldest in the world. Milan is in the northern Lombardy region that has suffered the worst of the outbreak in Italy. The President of Milan's Jewish community, Milo Hasbani, revealed the measures being taken in order to maintain calm in the community. "Our schools and nursing homes have been shut for three weeks," he said. "We are organizing various support channels to help community members, especially elderly people who are in quarantine and can't go food shopping. We are setting up distance learning for the children, investing in disinfectants and preparing the community's security team for any scenario.”Herzog spoke with Hebrew media on the issue and said he "had emotional conversations with the leaders of the Jewish communities of Italy, which are small and comprised of a relatively large number of elderly people who are encountering a challenge the likes of which they have not faced since the Holocaust.”“We have set up a special team to immediately analyze their most urgent needs, and together with Keren Hayesod we will work to help the community as quickly as possible," he added. "I urge our parallel Jewish organizations and Jewish communities worldwide to mobilize, given the extent of the need.""Schools, kindergartens, security, assistance for Holocaust survivors and other vulnerable people at risk and the preservation of synagogues, cemeteries are just some of the challenges these communities are facing," Herzog continued.A team led by Shay Felber, Director of The Jewish Agency’s Unit for Aliyah, Absorption and Special Operations, and Alex Kerner, Keren Hayesod’s emissary in Italy, will focus on providing provisions for the affected communities.“It is always comforting to know that Israel is with us, and especially The Jewish Agency and the assistance it provides," Hasbani said. The Jewish Agency announced that it is also "working on assisting the community on three levels to meet their needs: assisting nursing homes, setting up distance-learning infrastructure for children and teachers who are quarantined and helping the communities set up a hotline to help those in quarantine.”