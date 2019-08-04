Anne Frank was found in the attic by the Nazis 75 years ago today

Photos of Anne Frank are seen at Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 21, 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER)
Sunday, August 4, 2019, marks 75 years since Anne Frank and her family, along with four other people were taken by Nazi officials after their hiding was discovered, according to the Auschwitz Memorial Museum.
Anne Frank and her family were hiding in the secret annex on Prinsengracht in Amsterdam, where she wrote the bulk of her famous diary. The family's helpers, Johannes Kleiman and Victor Kugler were also arrested on August 4.
Anne Frank and her family were deported to Auschwitz on September 3, 1944.
Frank eventually died from typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp the following February.
In June, several hundred people gathered at a church in Frankfurt, the city of Anne Frank’s birth, on the occasion of the teenage diarist’s 90th birthday
.
The Auschwitz Memorial Museum also noted that on the same day, two years earlier, "A transport of 1,013 Jews (520 men & 493 women) deported by the Germans from Westerbork camp in occupied Netherlands arrived at Auschwitz. SS doctors sent 329 man & 268 women to the camp. 316 people were murdered in a gas chamber."
