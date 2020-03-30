Between mourning and solidarity, Jewish communities battle the virus

As the coronavirus crisis intensifies all over the world, the outbreak is hitting hard countries and cities with a large Jewish population: among those the United States, France and the United Kingdom.Data on the religious identity of those infected or deceased usually does not exist and even Jewish institutions themselves often do not have accurate information, with some exceptions: according to a report on the Jewish Chronicle of London, on Friday as the death toll in the UK stood at 759, Jews represented about the 4.5% of the victims, when the community at large only counts for 1% of the country general population. The data available as well the dramatic increase in updates on rabbis, teachers and community leaders in different capacities killed by virus all over the world support the impression that the virus is hitting the Jewish community in disproportionally high number.“We do not have any precise data on how many people in French Jewish communities have been diagnosed with the virus or passed away because of it, as data on ethnic origins do not exist, but based on the number of community leading figures we are hearing about, we feel that the number is exceptionally high compared to the general population,” Robert Ejnes, executive director of the Conseil Représentatif des Institutions juives de France (CRIF - Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions), told The Jerusalem Post. “Part of the reason might be that cities, where Jews tend to live, are more affected than rural areas.”As it happened in many communities around the world, Ejnes explained that the probably a critical moment for the outbreak was the festival of Purim – which fell on March 10 – with many people gathering for the Megillah readings in synagogues and for parties.For the past two weeks, all the synagogues in the country, like the rest of religious sites, have been closed. Most ritual baths have also been shut down and the official association of mohalin has asked all the families to postpone circumcision ceremonies until after the crisis, even if some are still working upon families’ requests.“All Jewish institutions have switched to work online and we are making every effort to address all issues at stake, from children education to nursing homes,” Ejnes added. “Whenever it is possible, we also take care of delivering kosher food to those who request it from the hospitals.”About half a million Jews live in France. According to CRIF executive director, the city of Strasbourg which is home to a large Jewish population, seems to be among the most affected areas.“We are also seeing a great display of solidarity to help take care of the oldest and the most fragile,” Ejnes concluded. “What is very important now is that people understand that it is crucial to stay home for the Passover seder, even if it means that families are going to be apart.”In the Jewish community of Milan, the weekend was “tragic,” Milo Hasbani, the president of the 6,500 people-strong community, told the Post.Three members of the community succumbed to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of victims to 8. Among those who have passed away were a member of the board of the Persian community in the city, Efry Levy Azizoff, Mordi Arazi, a leader of the Lebanese community, and a founder of the Italian branch of Keren Hayesod Women’s Division, Dolly Cudkowicz Hodara, as well as a former secretary general of the Jewish Community of Milan Micky Sciama.In Milan, which has about 1 M 390,000 residents, the latest data show a total of 3560 people infected with the virus.According to Hasbani, besides for the victims, there are currently about 20 confirmed cases among the members of the community, with five or six hospitalized.“It is really hard to keep in contact with them, while we are trying to assist those who are at home,” he told the Post.The community has created a hotline for those in need of medical or general support in cooperation with the local Jewish Medical Association. The social services keep in constant contact with the 250 households it normally assisted, while it has organized a group of volunteers with the help of several organizations to shop and deliver groceries to the elderly or those who are in quarantine.“We are making sure that anyone who needs Pesach products or kosher meat receive it,” Hasbani said.“Many Israeli leaders and Jewish leaders from all over the world have expressed their solidarity to us and promised they would help. So far, we have received a grant from the Jewish Agency and I hope that more will follow, even if I know that the situation is very difficult in a lot of places. I’m worried about the economic impact that this crisis will have on the people in the community in the near future.”As for the United States, on Sunday the number of infected people in New York, which is home of one of the largest Jewish population in the world, reached 59,000, with 960 deaths according to CNN.In the city, like in other areas of the US, Jewish institutions are stepping in to support the most fragile within and outside the community. Last week, the UJA Jewish Federation of New York announced a $23M fund in immediate financial aid to vulnerable New Yorkers affected by coronavirus (COVID-19), including $250,000 in Passover meals for the needy.“This first round of grants is a critical part of UJA’s broad effort to support the most vulnerable New Yorkers during this crisis. We’re deeply grateful to all our nonprofit partners on the front lines who work tirelessly – day in and day out, and in times of crisis – to sustain our community,” UJA-Federation of New York CEO Eric S. Goldstein said in a statement.