Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Blogger apologizes for photo of rubber duck on Auschwitz train tracks

The Auschwitz Memorial called the blogger out in a tweet on Wednesday.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 12, 2019 03:54
1 minute read.
The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau

The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)



(JTA) — A travel blogger has apologized after posting a photo on his Instagram account of a rubber duck on the iconic tracks outside of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The blogger, who goes by the Instagram handle @atuk.apil and writes in Spanish, has taken photos of the rubber duck in front of other sites, including Buckingham Palace, the Colosseum, Red Square, and Mount Vesuvius. The account has around 3,400 followers. The image of the death camp in Poland has since been taken down.



The Auschwitz photo was posted on Wednesday and reported by Fox News over the weekend.



The Auschwitz Memorial called the blogger out in a tweet on Wednesday.



“What if someone who travels with a rubber duck & uses it as an artistic Instagram convention arrives at @AuschwitzMuseum? Is the rubber duck in front of the Gate of Death disrespectful – even unintentionally? Or is it a side effect of the visual world we should accept/ignore?” the memorial wrote on Twitter.



On Thursday, the memorial shared an apology it said came from the blogger.


Related Content

November 12, 2019
Rabbi’s death in Ukraine was part of a $660 robbery, court rules

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings