The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Bowling Green’s mystery missing menorah found 22 years later

In 1997, ‘Charging Bull’ sculptor Arturo Di Modica created the menorah and it was used that year for Hanukkah.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
DECEMBER 8, 2019 19:00
Arturo Di Modica’s 1997 Menorah at Bowling Green in New York City. (photo credit: ARTHUR PICCOLO)
Arturo Di Modica’s 1997 Menorah at Bowling Green in New York City.
(photo credit: ARTHUR PICCOLO)
How a 4 m. high menorah sculptured by Charging Bull artist Arturo Di Modica disappeared 22 years ago remains a mystery.
But recently, the missing mysterious menorah has been found.
According to Jacob Harmer, who represents Di Modica, the sculptor's work “has always been about creating works of meaning which give back.”
He explained to The Jerusalem Post that the Charging Bull was made in the wake of the 1987 Black Monday stock market crash, and in 1989, Di Modica dropped it during the night illegally outside the New York City Stock Exchange “as his gift to the American people.
“It was intended to inspire people to carry on fighting through the hard times with strength and determination for the future,” Harmer said.
In 1997, Di Modica created, with his own money, the menorah and it was intended to be used to celebrate Hanukkah that year with the Jewish community.
“The sculpture was installed at Bowling Green [in New York City],” Harmer continued. “It was made 4 m. high and in bronze with real candles which were lit during a ceremony. The ceremony was captured by the late impressionist painter Kamil Kubik with the Menorah as the focal point.”
The lighting in 1997 was the first one ever to take place at Bowling Green.
After Hanukkah, the sculpture was put in storage close to Bowling Green with the intention of being re-installed the following year for Hanukkah.
But that was not to be.
“The next year when Di Modica went to get the sculpture, it was gone,” Harmer said. “Di Modica and Arthur Piccolo spent many years searching for the sculpture but eventually resigned themselves to the fate that it was gone and never to be seen again.”
However, earlier in the year “I learned the story of the menorah and saw the photos as I was researching the history of Di Modica, authoring a book about his life, Arturo Di Modica: The Last Modern Master,” Harmer said.
Prior to working with Harmer, Di Modica worked completely alone “his whole life, so despite Charging Bull drawing millions of visitors each year, people don’t know the incredible story of his life and the true meaning of his art.”
He said that he believed that menorah “is priceless” because “it was never created for money.”
Asked about how he found the menorah, Harmer said that he is always watching the auction market “and [I] received an alert that a work by Di Modica was going on sale.
“Instantly, I saw it was the menorah,” he recalled. “It looked totally different as it seems to be painted or something, but I could see the structure was exactly the same.”
Harmer said that he immediately contacted the auction house and informed them that they were marketing stolen goods, and they must return the menorah.
“The police were brought in and eventually the auction house permitted Di Modica to inspect the sculpture,” he said. “He went with Arthur Piccolo, and he confirmed it was his menorah.”
Although there has been a tug-of-war battle to get the menorah back, Harmer confirmed that the two sides are working on "an amicable settlement with the consignor to the auction house to re-acquire the sculpture."
Asked how Di Modica felt after it was found, Harmer said he “was very surprised when I told him and immediately wanted to go to see it.
“This wasn’t so straight forward… [but] I was incredibly excited [too] as we thought the mystery of the lost menorah would never be answered,” Harmer said.
He said that they hope to re-install the menorah at Bowling Green “and then find a permanent public space for it to be displayed – maybe in Israel.
“What happened to it during the 22 years it was missing is a total mystery,” said Harmer.
Perhaps, this was Harmer and Di Modica’s own Hanukkah miracle.
Since it went missing in 1997, it was replaced in the early 2000s with an LED version, which has since been used.
After several requests, the auction house in question did not respond to several email requests for comment.


Tags hanukkah art Menorah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep up the pressure By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Battling terrorism, antisemitism and the threat of Corbyn in Britain By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Cancer treatment personalized By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by