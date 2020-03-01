The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Breaking the Silence won’t take part in Harvard Israel Apartheid Week

Contrary to reports on a Harvard campus web portal, the NGO will not be hosting a session during the event later this month.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 1, 2020 18:58
An Israeli soldier stands between an Israeli settler (L) and visitors on a tour held by leftwing NGO "Breaking the Silence" in the West Bank city of Hebron April 19, 2017. Picture taken April 19, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)
An Israeli soldier stands between an Israeli settler (L) and visitors on a tour held by leftwing NGO "Breaking the Silence" in the West Bank city of Hebron April 19, 2017. Picture taken April 19, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Breaking the Silence has said it won’t take part in Harvard Israel Apartheid Week - or in any other Apartheid Week – contrary to information published on a portal associated with the university.
The website thehub.college.harvard.edu helps students keep updated with what is going on around campus. Student organizations can apply to register their profile on the platform and, once approved, post their events and keep in contact with their members. According to the website, the second day of the Israel Apartheid Week, which is scheduled to take place between March 30 and April 3, is going to feature a session by the Israeli NGO, which denied any involvement.
Established in 2004, Breaking the Silence describes itself as “an organization of veteran soldiers who have served in the Israeli military since the start of the Second Intifada and have taken it upon themselves to expose the Israeli public to the reality of everyday life in the Occupied Territories.”
The NGO is considered highly controversial among vast sectors of the Israeli public and leadership, who believe it helps to delegitimize the country, especially for their activism in international forums. Another element that is often criticized is that they based their reports on abuses or violations by IDF soldiers on anonymous sources – BTS states that they verify the information they receive, but they don’t disclose the names of those who report the issues in order to protect them.
“Breaking the Silence is not be taking part in any Apartheid Week events and never had any plans to do so. The event in question doesn't exist as far as we're aware,” Achiya Schatz, Spokesperson of Breaking the Silence told The Jerusalem Post in a statement. “However, we wouldn't be surprised if Dani Dayan or other supporters of the 'Trump Deal' would want to attend, as part of their efforts to ‘make Apartheid great again’.”
“Our position has always been to differentiate between Israel's legitimate right to exist and thrive on the one hand, and the entirely illegitimate military dictatorship in the occupied territories on the other. We are concerned that Apartheid week events create spaces where that distinction is easily blurred,” he further noted.
“Having said that, Israeli officials are now actively promoting an apartheid reality which itself blurs the lines, and our position may therefore have to change in the future accordingly,” Schatz concluded.
Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee, the group organizing the Apartheid Week at the university, did not respond to an inquiry by the Post to clarify the participation of Breaking the Silence in the event.
Israel Apartheid Weeks attempt to create an equation between the situation in present Israel and that of Apartheid South Africa. The events usually become an opportunity for the nastiest display of antisemitic rhetoric, as Amit Deri, co-founder and executive director of Reservists on Duty told the Post.
“Israel Apartheid Weeks are the worst kind of events, they are conducted by organizations that support the Boycott, Divest and Sanction Movement against Israel, they spread terrible lies about the country and its military, including stating that IDF soldiers kill Palestinians to harvest their organs,” he explained.
Reservists on Duty describes itself as a group that “brings IDF veterans to US campuses to directly challenge BDS and its industry of lies. Through our programs, we train college students and IDF reservists to speak with knowledge and confidence on behalf of Israel.”
Deri pointed out that the primary mission of the organization, which was established in 2015, is to monitor Israel Apartheid Weeks and to take part in alternative events to counter them.
“We go to the campuses, we bring experienced people who can help shed light on the situation, respond to questions and oppose the lies. We are planning to be at Harvard as well,” he said.
Deri is very critical of Breaking the Silence, which he accused to play in the hands of the BDS movement.
“They are a radical organization, they do not represent the Israeli public, they spread misinformation and lies. We represent the consensus. Those who want to hear the truth can find it with us,” he concluded.


Tags apartheid Breaking The Silence Anti-Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bad legislation: Avoiding criminal prosecution may not help Netanyahu By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will Israel's third elections be the last? By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by