CEO stepped down, employees laid off - Is this Israel Project's end?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

WASHINGTON - The Israel Project, a Washington based pro-Israel organization, faces financial difficulties that questions its existence. The board is set to meet on Friday to decide about its future. Earlier this week, Israel Project CEO Josh Block stepped down after seven years.



"It has been a tremendous privilege to partner in this sacred work with dedicated lay leaders like you, consummate professionals and colleagues, and generous donors, to whom I am profoundly grateful," he wrote in a post on social media. "Nonetheless, I've decided this month is the right time to conclude my tenure at TIP and pursue new challenges and opportunities."

A source familiar with the organization told The Jerusalem Post that all the employees both in Washington and in Jerusalem were laid off with no compensation. "We all knew that the organization is facing difficulties, but we didn't realize how bad the situation was." He added that he could not recall a situation in which a Jewish organization is operating without paying salaries. "I am sure that the board would help these employees. It is not their fault."JTA reported Tuesday that the organization that was established in 2002 saw a rapid decline in donations in recent years: from $8,696,052 in 2015 to $4,922,854 in 2016.According to the source, "people will need to ask themselves how they got to this point. It is rare that a Jewish organization is shutting down its operation." He added that he hopes to see the Jerusalem branch of The Israel Project continue its work. "The idea was to build a media platform that would help to fight over the narrative in favor of Israel. How come that such an organization is shutting down?""The Jerusalem branch did some serious Hasbara projects with international journalists," he continued. "It had a significant impact on shaping public opinion. It was a combative and unpolite organization, and the critics of Israel are thrilled today. It's really sad," the man said.Another major event at the history of The Israel Project took place in 2017. An undercover Al-Jazeera reporter was able to infiltrate into the non-profit, and for few other pro-Israel groups and spent a few weeks with its workers in Washington. "This is not the reason they are considering to close. But obviously, it didn't help," the source told the Post.Allan Myer, The Israel Project Chairman of the board, told the Post that the speculations regarding upcoming closure of the organization "are so very premature. No decisions have been made, and I doubt that they will be made on Friday. There is a slew of options, and they will be addressed."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



