CNN's Jake Tapper challenges Twitter censorship rules over Farrakhan post

CNN anchor Jake Tapper questioned the censorship rules on the Twitter platform that allows Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan to continue to post videos deemed by most as antisemitic.
"So odd to see various accounts suspended for relatively minor offenses when anti-Semitic bilge like this continues to exist on this website," Tapper wrote.
Farrakhan released a social media post on Twitter in June in which he claimed to be “unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan.”
The post has a link to a nearly three hour long sermon in which Farrakhan quotes the Quranic verses that blame the Jews for telling lies against God.
“The Jews received the pure word of truth,” he said, “and after they understood it they altered it and they wrote a book from their rabbis and doctors of law and they made that book replace a divine message.”
Farrakhan called that other book Talmud and said that the mark of true evil is that it attempts to inflict others.
"Will you see the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan, which has many races in it, because Satan has deceived the whole world?" Farrakhan asks his audience.
“God does not come to save Satan,” he said, “he comes to kill him.”
A Twitter user named "Team Farrakhan" responded to Tapper, saying "Mr. Tapper: Your hatred for The Honorable Minister @LouisFarrakhan has reached the point of insanity."
"It has already been documented by @Twitter @TwitterSafety that this tweet does not violate their terms of service," the fan page wrote.
Tapper responded that the hatred Farrakhan has “for Jews, for LGBTQ, for women – is the only issue here.”
Facebook has previously banned Farrakhan
from its platform after deeming his rhetoric "dangerous."
The Nation of Islam leader has made numerous blatantly antisemitic comments in speeches throughout the years, including referring to the Jews as "termites," saying that "the Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out," and that "the powerful Jews are my enemy.”
Farrakhan has yet to be banned by Twitter for his antisemitic comments, but lost his verified status last year after posting a speech in which he called Jews "satanic."
The argument Farrakhan uses - that Jews allegedly replaced Torah with Talmud and believe all that is written in Talmud as if it is dogma – is an old one and had been used by haters of Jewish people for many centuries.
In 1240 in Paris, Catholics burnt 10,000 volumes of the Talmud after determining it to be blasphemous to their religion.
While Jewish people have a powerful heritage of understanding the Torah through learning rabbinic teachings, just as Christians rely on the Church fathers and Muslims on oral traditions, nothing is holier to a religious Jew than the Torah itself.
Furthermore, the Talmud is a vast collection of many stories, ideas, and fables. Jews are not required to accept any of them to be Jewish.
The Nation of Islam, while claiming to be Muslim, is also believed to hold that black people are superior to white people - a concept few Islamic sources affirm.
