Can you find the launch code, send SpaceIL’s spacecraft back to the moon?

“The escape room taps into that excitement and builds on that special moment to create a really unique Israel experience.”

By
October 20, 2019 14:12
People in Dallas participate in iCenter's SpaceIL escape room experience

People in Dallas participate in iCenter's SpaceIL escape room experience. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Who will find the launch code and send SpaceIL’s lunar spacecraft back to the moon?

This is the challenge that thousands of people across North America have taken on in recent months through iCenter for Israel Education.
iCenter is now running a SpaceIL escape room. As the clock counts down, participants learn about Israeli history, art and culture, as well as get a STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) lesson.


“Israel’s mission to the moon captured the attention and inspired so many people,” said Dan Tatar, who runs escape rooms for the iCenter. “The escape room taps into that excitement and builds on that special moment to create a really unique Israel experience.”

 



ICenter now serves as the North American educational partner for Space IL. A release said that teens as young as 13 have participated in the escape room experience. 


Those interested in bringing the SpaceIL escape room to their community, can fill out this form.



