The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Chabad Japan prepares to welcome Jews during 2020 Olympics

Four Chabad Houses around the island nation will offer Jews a home from home during this summer's Games.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JANUARY 28, 2020 10:03
Giant Olympic Rings are installed at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, ahead of an official inauguration ceremony, six months before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, January 17, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO)
Giant Olympic Rings are installed at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, ahead of an official inauguration ceremony, six months before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, January 17, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO)
With record numbers of tourists set to descend upon Japan for the Olympic Games later this year, the team at Chabad-Lubavitch of Tokyo are preparing to provide a home away from home for Jewish visitors, and hopefully educate the local population about Judaism as well.
Rabbi Mendi Sudakevich, who has been in the city for 20 years, arriving there from his native Kfar Chabad, Israel, will be hosting a range of events along with his wife Chana, and a team of rabbinical students flown in to staff pop-up stations around Japan's capital.
According to Chabad.org, the couple are planning to create a temporary Jewish center within the Olympic village hosting a full schedule of Shabbat and weekday services, and will offer kosher food and meals. “We will have parallel activities going on at the Chabad House at the same time,” Sudakevich said, highlighting that the center has a mikvah as well.
The couple are one of four serving the Jewish community in Japan. Sudakevich told Chabad.org: “There is one Chabad center in Kobe (a 264-mile drive or three-plus hours on the bullet train from Tokyo) and two new ones: in Kyoto, which is Japan’s No. 1 tourist destination (a six-hour drive from Tokyo), and in Takayama, Japan’s Alps (two-and-a-half hours west of Tokyo). Many tourists go there to see the real Japan.”
And while the community import many kosher products from America, they are also proud that shechita is performed in Kobe by Rabbi Dovid Posner, the Chabad rabbi of Kyoto, giving Jews in Japan a local source of kosher meat.
Most Japanese people know very little about Judaism or the Jewish people, but Sudakevich hopes the Games and the events around them will help to change that. “Japan’s Jewish community is unique in that it is mostly a community of people who come to work here for a few years - bankers, lawyers, those in high-tech,” he said, noting that most are transient, in their 20s or 30s, and return to their home communities after a stint in Japan. "There is no second generation," within Japan's Jewish community, he added.
Meanwhile, interest in Japan as a tourist destination is rising, bringing more Jewish people to the island. Tourism in the country has enjoyed a massive boom in recent years, up from 8 million visitors in 2010 to 40 million in 2019, exceeding Japan's targets by 15 million.
Sporting events have contributed to that surge.
“We hosted the Rugby World Cup over the recent High Holidays," Sudakevich said. "It was a big thing. We had many visitors - Jews from South Africa, Australia and England. It was a little taste of the Olympics. The biggest challenge was finding an appropriate place to host the activities.”
But the rabbi remains undaunted. He has been in contact with various Olympic delegations ahead of the Games to offer his services. Among them, Team Israel's baseball team, which has qualified for one of the six places in the Olympic finals.
The team will be returning to Japan, having visited last March, when one of their games coincided with Purim. “We read Megillah for the whole team,” Sudakevich said.
He looks forward to recreating the experience on a larger scale for the Olympics.
“It is going to be a crazy month,” he said. “Good, but crazy.”


Tags Chabad olympics japan israeli olympic team
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Battling antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
4 Coronavirus spreads in Europe, death toll rises to 106 - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
5 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by