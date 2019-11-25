Chabad emissaries gather in festive New York annual meeting

Almost 5,000 Chabad rabbinic emissaries, teachers and communal leaders from over 90 countries, from Bangkok to Kenya gathered Sunday, November 24, for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries in Brooklyn, N.Y., in addition to their annual meeting at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, N.J.The famous group picture was taken and shared over Jewish press and social media.The purpose of the conference is to enhance unity and cohesion amongst the emissaries and heighten Jewish awareness and practice around the world.Highlights of the event included the traditional roll call of countries and regions, followed by singing and dancing. The annual group picture of International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries was taken in front of Chabad world headquarters in Brooklyn, and was seen throughout the Jewish press and social media.