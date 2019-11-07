Colorado synagogue targeted by bombing plot will add surveillance cameras

SEPHARDIM HAVE been saying Slihot since the start of Elul – such as those said this past week at the Emuna synagogue on Baka’s Rivka Street.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Colorado synagogue that was the target of an aborted bombing plot will add surveillance cameras.



The cameras will monitor the area outside of Temple Emanuel, a congregation in Pueblo of 35 families, its board president told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

White supremacist Richard Holzer, 27, was arrested in a plot that was discovered by undercover agents posing as fellow white supremacists. He was charged on Monday.According to an affidavit describing the charges, Holzer is a self-described “skinhead” and former Ku Klux Klan member who has used Facebook to “promote white supremacy ideology and acts of violence.”“We’re not going to be threatened by this,” the board president, Michael Atlas-Acuna, told AP.Temple Emanuel started locking its doors during services and paying an armed guard to stand watch in the wake of the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh in October 2018 that left 11 worshippers dead.Some congregants have told Atlas-Acuña that they have been carrying guns to the synagogue. There is a sign posted at the synagogue warning that it is not a gun-free zone, according to the report.The synagogue building is over 100 years old.

