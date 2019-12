UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn apologized over the accusations of antisemitism that have been shaking the party on Tuesday."Obviously, I'm very sorry for everything that has happened. But I want to make this clear, I am dealing with it, I have dealt with it," he said while interviewed on ITV's This Morning Show by Phillip Schofield after being repeatedly asked, according to a BBC report.On Thursday, Corbyn gave an interview to BBC and repeatedly declined an invitation to apologize to the British Jewish community over long-standing antisemitism claims.The leading British opposition party has been plagued by antisemitism allegations , which threaten to affect Labour's chances in the upcoming UK election on December 12."Eighty percent of Jews think that you're antisemitic," journalist Andrew Neil accused Corbyn. "That's quite a lot of British Jews. I mean wouldn't you like to take this opportunity tonight to apologize to the British Jewish community for what's happened?"Corbyn avoided the opportunity to tackle the matter head-on saying, "What I'll say is this: I am determined that our society will be safe for people of all faiths. I don't want anyone to be feeling insecure in our society and our government will protect every community."