UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn apologized over the accusations of antisemitism that have been shaking the party on Tuesday. "Obviously, I'm very sorry for everything that has happened. But I want to make this clear, I am dealing with it, I have dealt with it," he said while interviewed on ITV's This Morning Show by Phillip Schofield after being repeatedly asked, according to a BBC report.On Thursday, Corbyn gave an interview to BBC and repeatedly declined an invitation to apologize to the British Jewish community over long-standing antisemitism claims.The leading British opposition party has been plagued by antisemitism allegations, which threaten to affect Labour's chances in the upcoming UK election on December 12."Eighty percent of Jews think that you're antisemitic," journalist Andrew Neil accused Corbyn. "That's quite a lot of British Jews. I mean wouldn't you like to take this opportunity tonight to apologize to the British Jewish community for what's happened?"Corbyn avoided the opportunity to tackle the matter head-on saying, "What I'll say is this: I am determined that our society will be safe for people of all faiths. I don't want anyone to be feeling insecure in our society and our government will protect every community."