Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Demonstrators hang plaque honoring Lithuanian Nazi collaborator

Nationalists on Thursday hastily mounted a plaque they had made for Jonas Noreika, a Nazi collaborator.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
September 9, 2019 04:56
1 minute read.
Memorial plaque at the Library of Academy of science in Vilnius: Jonas Noreika generolas Vetra

Memorial plaque at the Library of Academy of science in Vilnius: Jonas Noreika generolas Vetra. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ALMA PATER)

Demonstrators in Lithuania’s capital city installed without a permit a plaque honoring a Nazi collaborator after the municipality had an earlier plaque dedicated to him removed.

Nationalists on Thursday hastily mounted a plaque they had made for Jonas Noreika in Vilnius on an external wall of the Wroblewski Library of the Lithuanian Academy of Sciences during a demonstration against the removal of an earlier monument honoring him in July.

Noreika was a high-ranking police officer who is believed to have personally overseen the murder of Jews when the Nazis controlled Lithuania. He was sentenced to death by a Soviet court and killed in 1946. Many Lithuanians today regard him as a hero for his fight against Soviet domination.

The Jewish Community of Lithuania condemned the decision to mount another plaque for Noreika to replace the one it and the Simon Wiesenthal Center had lobbied for years to have removed. that plaque was smashed in April and repaired, and then removed in July by order of Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius.

“We urge the Lithuanian authorities to remove the new plaque and prosecute those responsible for breaking the law” in installing in, Efraim Zuroff, the Center’s Eastern Europe director wrote.

The library whose wall again features a plaque for Noreika told the BNS news agency it does not intend to have the plaque removed.


Related Content

anti-Semitism hitler
September 9, 2019
Antisemitic and racist graffiti discovered at historic Massachusetts park

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut