Dov Hikind: Antisemitism in NY has nothing to do with the Right, Trump

"The acts of antisemitism that have happened in New York have nothing to do with the Right, have nothing to do with the president," Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind told Fox and Friends. His statement came after NY City Mayor Bill de Blasio told Fox News that an "atmosphere of hate" had been developing in the US and that much of it was "emanating from Washington," and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called it an "intolerant time" in the US during a press conference following the stabbing attack in Monsey.US President Donald Trump praised Hikind's comments, tweeting, "Thank you to highly respected Jewish leader Dov Hikind for his wonderful statements about me this morning on @foxandfriends."
Hikind not only criticized the mayor and governor's looking to Washington for the recent rise in antisemitism, but also claimed that the two are not doing their jobs in New York. "No one out there in the City of New York thinks de Blasio is really doing a good job dealing with antisemitism," Hikind told Fox and Friends. The former assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism also appeared on Fox's America's News HQ where he also pointed at the Left as a source of antisemitism, claiming that Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders and Linda Sarsour contributed to antisemitism and the legitimization of "hating the one place where the Jewish people have a place, the State of Israel." He cited their support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) as a reason for rising antisemitism, adding that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi "says BDS is antisemitic."Hikind said the problem emanates from those unwilling to "face realities" that he describes as dynamics in which Jews are targets. When asked if there should be a terrorism hate crime statute for acts of antisemitism, he agreed."What we see now is systematic, day in, day out, horrible things happening." Hikind added that in the US, "antisemitism is out of control."Cuomo deemed the stabbing attack in Monsey as an "act of domestic terrorism," and that those carrying out the acts were trying to "inflict fear." The governor also told reporters at the scene of the attack that laws would be enforced to "make sure this does not happen." De Blasio also condemned the attack, having announced before the stabbing that police presence would be increased in areas of Brooklyn following antisemitic attacks.
Hikind responded on Twitter, "Thank you Mr. President for all you've done and continue to do to protect the Jewish people all the while making America stronger and more prosperous!'Thank you to highly respected Jewish leader Dov Hikind for his wonderful statements about me this morning on @foxandfriends.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2019
Thank you Mr. President for all you’ve done and continue to do to protect the Jewish people all the while making America stronger and more prosperous!God should increase your strength to rise above all the obstacles placed before you! https://t.co/QsdDApNagx— Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) December 30, 2019
