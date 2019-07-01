Edelman speaks about Judaism on Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Julian Edelman joined Stephen Colbert on his late night talk show to talk about the New England Patriots star wide receiver's Showtime documentary called "100% Julian Edelman" early last week.



For the uninitiated, Edelman is a member of three Super Bowl winning teams and the only Jew ever named the big game’s MVP. Raised Christian — only his paternal great-grandfather was Jewish — he has strongly identified as a member of the tribe in recent years. He voiced support for victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, and wore the hashtag #strongerthanhate on his cleats in a game against the Steelers last December. He has visited Israel with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and pointed to his Jewish heritage on social media.

Edelman spoke about being Jewish on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He began discussing his Christian upbringing, and curtailed the discussion into his attempts to rekindle his Jewish heritage within himself over the past few years."I wasn't raised Jewish, I kind of went back and tried to see where my heritage and where my family was from - and I discovered Judaism probably [around] 14 or 15. Had to see where my grandfather came from, you know learned the stories of the Jews, the adversity they have always had to overcome, the underdogs that they were and it related to my story, my whole life up until that point and continuing - it connected with me a little bit, and I kind of like to practice it a little bit now," Edelman said.Colbert asks, "Do you think God makes choices on who wins football games," to which Edelman replies, "I don't know," which Colbert quickly responds by saying, "He seems to like the Patriots."Edelman replied by saying, "I mean, I always fast for Yom Kippur."For much of the time he is interviewed on screen in the documentary, he wears a visible Star of David necklace, and the narrator refers to him at one point as a “short Jewish guy.” But the film doesn’t get into Edelman’s Jewish identity.The documentary, which is titled “100% Julian Edelman” and debuted last Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern time, instead focuses mostly on the potentially career-ending ACL tear Edelman suffered in 2017, his fight to return to the field and his subsequent suspension for a few games in 2018 for using performance-enhancing drugs.It also offers a window into Edelman’s family life. His Svengali-like father, Frank, took him outside every day after coming home from work and forced Edelman to practice.“He’d get so mad, and we’d fight,” Frank says. “It was abusive.”Frank comes off as still a little too involved in his son’s story.“We worked so hard to achieve, [coming back] from the ACL tear to our suspension,” he says.We?Curt Schleier contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



