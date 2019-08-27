Elderly Jewish man attacked in New York in possible hate crime

A man walks past the world headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, the scene of a stabbing at the Brooklyn synagogue in New York City December 9, 2014. New York police shot and killed a man armed with a knife early Tuesday after he stabbed a rabbinical student from Israel in the head in a Bro. (photo credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)

An elderly Jewish man was attacked in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn, New York, according to the Forward.





The man who was in his mid-sixties was reportedly exercising in Rochester Park in the largely Jewish neighborhood when he was attacked by a man with a large brick. The man sustained a broken nose, lost some teeth and required stitches on his head, according to a tweet by his son-in-law, Jewish singer Benny Freidman.

A New York Police Department source told Yeshiva World News that the man and the attacker did not exchange words before the incident, adding that the NYPD has footage of the incident and that the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating the incident.





This morning, as my father in law was walking in Rochester Park in Crown Heights, he was attacked with a deadly weapon. This is absolutely frightening, and obviously something that a civilization should never tolerate. May Hashem protect us, and we should only share good news. https://t.co/ZEYjk92Fms — Benny Friedman (@BennysMusic) August 27, 2019







"Has it become too dangerous for openly religious Jewish men to walk the streets of NYC?" asked NYC Councilman Chaim Deutsch on Twitter in response to the incident.

"This morning, as my father in law was walking in Rochester Park in Crown Heights, he was attacked with a deadly weapon," tweeted Benny Friedman "This is absolutely frightening, and obviously something that a civilization should never tolerate."

According to Friedman, his father in law said that "there was no question this man had murder on his mind."

"Where I come from in Minnesota, this would be front page headlines. But here in Brooklyn this is just the latest event ," lamented Friedman.





A video released earlier this month by pro-Israel NGO StandWithUS reported an 82% increase in antisemitic hate crimes in the New York City, according to New York Police.

“Jews are being attacked on the streets of New York City,” read the video. “Antisemitic attacks are being reported frequently. From antisemitic graffiti found in New York parks to a Jewish man being punched and attacked in Williamsburg.”

“Two Jewish men were attacked with pepper spray in Crown Heights,” the video says. “Jewish children were bullied at a Brownsville charter school.” It also shows a clip of a Jewish man who was violently assaulted in Brooklyn."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

