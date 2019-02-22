Empire star Jussie Smollett faked attack due to dissatisfactory paycheck

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Empire star Jussie Smollett was taken into custody on Thursday after police discovered that the actor planned the alleged attack on himself due to dissatisfaction with his salary.



The Jewish actor apparently "took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career," according to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Smollett was investigated following his report of having been attacked by two men in masks who called him racist and homophobic slurs . He had also previously claimed that he believed the attackers were supporters of US President Donald Trump. The attackers were later discovered to be brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo. They, however, told investigators they were paid to take part in a hoax.

“After we spoke to the former suspects last night, detectives reached out to Jussie Smollett’s attorneys and expressed interest that we need to talk to him again,” said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department, confirming that the brothers are no longer suspects.

One of the brothers, both of whom were detained last week, was an extra on Smollett’s television show. By the end of the same week, both brothers were released without charges.

The actor’s attorneys released a statement on Saturday, claiming “Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with.

“He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack,” the statement continued. “Nothing is further from the truth, and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.”

Smollett, according to Johnson, scarred the city of Chicago in a manner that it "didn't earn and certainly didn't deserve." He further called upon the actor "to apologise to this city that he smeared."





"What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments?!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning in response to the new developments in Smollett's case.



.@JussieSmollett - what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019 "Celebrities, news commentators, and even presidential candidates weighed in on something that was choreographed by an actor," he continued."What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments?!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning in response to the new developments in Smollett's case.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



