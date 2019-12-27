First Sephardi synagogue of Buenos Aires celebrates centennial

The first Sephardi synagogue of Buenos Aires is celebrating its centennial anniversary.

Located in the center of the Argentinean capital, the iconic “Great Temple of Piedras Street,” was established by Jewish immigrants of Moroccan origin. During Hanukkah of 1920, the temple was named “Bet El.”

A wave of Moroccan Jewish immigration to Argentina began in 1891. The construction of the temple started in 1917 and ended two years later, led by the Italian architect Jose Tartaglia.

The synagogue hosted Albert Einstein during his 1925 visit to Argentina.

“The temple was considered by the press of that time as one of the most beautiful in Latin America, described as magnificent and marvelous, and to celebrate its centennial the community is restoring it in order to maintain its beauty,” Diana Serfaty, president of ACILBA, the Association of Moroccan Jews of Argentina, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.