The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

First-ever Hassidic Jew appointed as US assistant secretary

Mitchell (Moyshe) Silk will be the Assistant Secretary of Treasury for International Markets.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 22, 2020 09:26
The White House (photo credit: REUTERS)
The White House
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - The US Senate confirmed on Tuesday by unanimous consent the nomination of Mitchell (Moyshe) Silk as Assistant Secretary of Treasury for International Markets. Silk is the first Hassidic Jew to be appointed into such a position.
He now oversees international energy and infrastructure finance, global financial markets and international trade.
A legal expert, Silk is the author of several books about China’s trade practices. He previously served for two years as deputy assistant secretary for international affairs at the US Department of the Treasury. He also served as acting assistant secretary.
He speaks two Chinese dialects fluently since he was a teenager and worked at a Chinese restaurant after school. He spent many years studying Chinese both in the US and overseas. First, Silk attended the National Taiwan Normal University. Later, he studied at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, where he achieved a Certificate in Asian Studies. He also holds a Certificate in Advanced Studies in Law from Beijing University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maryland School of Law.
While worked in the private sector, he lived over a decade in Hong Kong and was a partner at a law firm. Until he was appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs in 2017, he served for 12 years as Chairman of  Agudath Israel of America Pro Bono Legal Services LLC. 
“The pride for Assistant Secretary Moyshe (Mitchell) Silk spreads far beyond Boro Park,” A.D. Motzen, National Director of State Relations, Agudath Israel of America, tweeted on Tuesday. “As chairman of Agudath Israel of America Pro Bono Legal Services for more than a dozen years, he led a network of hundreds of lawyers, helped thousands of people with a wide range of issues.”


Tags senate Hasidic US Senate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New unity government ends 17 months of political stalemate at last By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy To my daughter regarding her canceled Poland mission: Choose life! By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Paul Packer We cannot forget the Holocaust By PAUL PACKER
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
3 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
4 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
5 Iran shows off drones that can reach Israel, threat increases
Iranian versions of the American RQ-170 drone which were used in a military exercise in the Gulf in Iran, involving dozens of drones, are seen on the a runway, in this undated handout photo.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by